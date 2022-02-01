Altoida Appoints Neuroscience Pioneer Dr. Antontella Santuccione Chadha as Chief Medical Officer

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Altoida, Inc., a precision neurology company pioneering non-invasive brain health measurement and neurological disease diagnostics with AI and augmented reality (AR), today announced the appointment of Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha as Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Chadha will lead all clinical and medical affairs as the company continues to develop, validate, and commercialize its AI-driven digital biomarker platform. She will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer of Altoida, Travis Bond, and will serve on the Leadership team.

Dr. Chadha is a medical doctor and internationally recognized expert in clinical pathology, neuroscience, neurological disease, and psychiatric disorders. She brings decades of global experience in clinical research and development, commercialization, patient engagement, and regulatory strategy. Prior to joining Altoida, Dr. Chadha served as the Head of Stakeholder Engagement for Alzheimer’s Disease at Biogen. She is the co-founder and pro-bono CEO of the Women’s Brain Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the influence of sex and gender on mental health, brain health, and neurological diseases.

She is a decorated researcher, having studied novel immunotherapies for Alzheimer’s disease in the laboratory of Roger Nitsch and Christoph Hock at the University of Zurich where aducanumab, the first amyloid treatment for Alzheimer’s, was discovered. Her additional experience spans the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Roche Diagnostics and Roche Pharmaceuticals, the EU Commission Directorate for Health and Food Safety, the OECD, the CEOi, and several other Alzheimer’s Disease organizations.

“Dr. Chadha is a true maverick in the field of neuroscience and a pioneer in utilizing precision technologies to improve the way we measure brain health and diagnose neurological diseases. She has led high-performing teams in the private, public, and non-profit sectors, and has a proven track record of success in R&D, clinical, and regulatory affairs,” said Travis Bond, Chief Executive Officer at Altoida. “She will be an invaluable asset to Altoida and our leadership team as we expand our platform and advance our deep pipeline of novel digital biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, and other neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.”

“I am thrilled to join Altoida at such a dynamic time. The company is developing its platform to improve patient outcomes across a breadth of neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s. The company’s proprietary AI and augmented reality technology will be transformative in the early and accurate detection of Alzheimer’s and across the entire neurological disease drug development lifecycle. I look forward to working with Travis and the Altoida team to reduce the time and cost to diagnose complex and devastating conditions like Alzheimer’s, by bringing innovative, precise digital measurements and diagnostics to patients in need,” said Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha, Chief Medical Officer at Altoida.

Dr. Chadha completed her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) with a focus on Neuroscience at the University of Chieti, Italy. She continued her postgraduate education across several European universities such as the Center for Molecular Neurobiology in Hamburg and the University of Zurich. She is the author of several peer-reviewed papers about Alzheimer’s disease, policy applied to neuroscience, and the influence of sex and gender on mental and brain diseases. She continues to serve as a member of the scientific committee of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2022 and pro bono Vice President of Euresearch.

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida is building the world’s leading platform to accelerate and improve drug development, research, and care for patients with neurological diseases. The company’s innovative AI-driven approach leverages immersive augmented reality (AR) to evaluate the brain in a comprehensive, real-world mode of functioning using data captured with a standard smartphone or tablet. Altoida’s validated and evidence-based digital biomarker platform received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and is supported by more than 20 years of scientific research and publications in journals like Nature Digital Medicine. Altoida is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.altoida.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @altoida.

