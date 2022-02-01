Altoida Appoints Marc Jones as Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Altoida, Inc, a pioneer in developing digital biomarkers of neurological disease using augmented reality and machine learning, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Marc Jones as Chief Executive Officer. Jones will also serve on the company’s Board.





“We are thrilled that Marc is joining Altoida as CEO, as the company transitions from clinical proof-of-concept to its commercial expansion phase,” said William (Bill) Moffitt, Chairman of the Board, Altoida. “Marc is a visionary executive with a proven track record of successfully guiding healthcare companies through important commercial milestones. He brings invaluable diagnostic industry experience, and an extensive history of operational success.”

Jones brings invaluable experience from both public and private diagnostic companies, and he has served in various leadership positions in the life science industry over the past 25 years. Most recently, Jones was the COO & CFO of binx health, a first-of-kind, commercial, digital healthcare technology and molecular diagnostics company. While at binx, he raised approximately $120M in equity and debt capital. Prior to binx health, he was COO & CFO at Good Start Genetics, where he played a pivotal role in the successful turnaround of the company to record business growth culminating in its sale to publicly-traded Invitae (NYSE:NVTA).

Prior to Good Start Genetics, Jones served as the CFO of T2 Biosystems, where he oversaw the company’s successful public offering, raising nearly $100 million in capital, and helped drive the early commercialization of the company’s first FDA cleared IVD product. Previously, Jones was CFO at Crashlytics (acquired by Twitter), Ivenix (acquired by Fresenius Kabi) and CHiL Semiconductor (acquired by International Rectifier). Earlier in his career, Jones held several corporate finance positions ranging from Fortune 50 companies to high-growth startups.

“I’m excited to lead Altoida to its next phase of extraordinary growth. A groundbreaking revolution is sweeping through the diagnostics industry, propelled by cutting-edge technologies driven by machine learning. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize drug development in neurological clinical trials along with treatment and care for individuals affected by neurological diseases,” said Marc Jones, CEO, Altoida. “With the emergence of digital biomarkers, we can unlock previously inaccessible data and gain real-time actionable insights. This presents an immense opportunity to harness these innovative technology solutions for new research and clinical applications, and I look forward to leading the Altoida team through its next stage of growth.”

“It is an exciting time for the Alzheimer and neurodegenerative disease space, with its recent therapeutic breakthroughs. However, there remains a huge unmet need for faster, more sensitive methods to detect cognitive as well as disease-modifying changes in these disorders and their clinical trials. Altoida is the leading company developing proprietary next-generation neurotechnology digital biomarkers using machine learning and augmented reality, and we’re excited to have Marc lead the company as CEO,” said Therese Maria Liechtenstein, Ph.D., Investment Director at M Ventures.

Jones is currently on the Board of Directors at Progentec Diagnostics and Pathfinder Health. He received his MS in Finance from Northeastern University and his BA in Finance at Southern New Hampshire University.

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida is a pioneer in developing digital biomarkers of neurological conditions using augmented reality and machine learning. Our technology platform is designed to enable an objective evaluation of an individual’s cognitive health, which may potentially allow for faster patient selection for clinical trials, as well as sensitive monitoring of disease progression and treatment response. Altoida’s mission is to enable a new era of precision neurology using digital biomarkers. Our proprietary evidence-based platform is founded on more than 20 years of scientific research and published in multiple peer-reviewed papers including Nature Digital Medicine. For more information, visit www.altoida.com. Follow us on Twitter @altoida.

