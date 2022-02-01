Alteon to Showcase New Support for Remote Creatives at 2022 NAB Show

Video editors can work directly with footage housed in the cloud with Alteon’s free extension for Adobe Premiere Pro.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alteon, an all-in-one hub for content creators, has upgraded its extension for Adobe® Premiere® Pro, which lets video editors work on footage housed in Alteon Cloud directly within Premiere Pro, making post-production workflows faster, simpler and easier.

Used by thousands of creatives, Alteon reduces the friction between remote teams and democratizes enterprise-class software for the entire creative industry. Assets are securely housed in the cloud and proxy files are generated automatically, allowing users on slower internet connections to streamline their collaborative workflows.

This new update to the Alteon extension for Premiere Pro, which launched in March and will be showcased at the 2022 NAB Show, held between April 23 and 27, enables support for groups and organizations, allowing editors to toggle between their personal Alteon accounts and projects shared with groups. Alteon group support was introduced in December 2021, so organizations could register an umbrella Alteon account and invite staff and freelancers to collaborate and keep up-to-date on their group’s latest versions.

“Asset management platforms need to catch up with reality,” said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder of Alteon. “Video files are massive and only getting bigger. Creatives know the most cost-effective and secure option is to keep their assets housed in the cloud. It’s our job to create a product that fits their workflow, bridging the gap between cloud-based storage solutions and local editing bays.”

After installing the Alteon extension, editors can check in projects to keep versions up-to-date and collaborate with colleagues anywhere. They can also download subfolders while maintaining the original folder structure and work off high-res footage securely housed in the cloud, using a panel generated within Premiere Pro. Later this year, users will be also able to leverage the company’s latest Web3 technologies by publishing content directly to blockchains that become available on marketplaces such as OpenSea; in addition, they will have the power to traditionally publish their work to social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

To learn more about Alteon and sign up for free, visit alteon.io.

About Alteon

Alteon is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for creatives, brands and studios to work together. By leveraging Web3 technologies, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, work more efficiently and organize assets more intuitively. Alteon is a subsidiary of Third Summit. For more, visit alteon.io.

Contacts

Michael Fraiman



[email protected]