Alteon Production Ecosystem Taps Media Industry Veteran Lior Berezinski as VP of Product

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The team behind Alteon, a new production ecosystem, has tapped media and entertainment industry veteran Lior Berezinski to be VP of Product. Berezinski has spent two decades in the media and entertainment space, working with both content creators and software companies to improve digital-media workflows, manage projects and draft roadmaps for multimillion-dollar projects.

Berezinski has previously worked with major studios, including Disney and WarnerMedia, to create solutions for more streamlined creative processes; he later worked as a software engineer and solutions architect for various tech companies in the media industry. Berezinski has presented at the 2018 SMPTE conference, discussing the future of A.I. in media post-production, and was selected to be an expert panelist on content management at the International Trade Association for the Broadcast & Media Industry in 2019.

Berezinski is developing a product roadmap for the entire Alteon ecosystem, from Alteon Cloud through to Alteon Pay and Alteon Community. These three cornerstones will lay the groundwork for a truly modern, future-oriented production platform for industry professionals. Alteon Cloud will make it faster and easier for creators to upload, store and collaborate on content in the cloud; Alteon Pay will help creatives get paid faster; and Alteon Community will connect creators with clients with a robust, expansive talent marketplace. All three products will launch in 2021.

“We are forging into unprecedented territory at Alteon, which is both challenging and exciting,” Berezinski says. “Mainstream content creators are facing significant problems that can be easily solved with A.I. and cloud technology, but the right product has not yet come along. By building something truly innovative and cutting-edge, we are designing a solution that can close the gap between independent creators and enterprise-level studios.”

Matt Cimaglia, CEO and co-founder of Alteon’s parent company, Third Summit, added, “Professionals working in the production industry desperately need modern, affordable solutions to make their work lives easier. Lior, like many of us at Alteon, understands these problems firsthand. His attitude and experience are a perfect match for our mission and culture, and I’m excited to see his ideas elevate our product to an even higher level.”

About Alteon

Alteon is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for brands, agencies, influencers and creatives to work together. By leveraging A.I. and cloud technology, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, handle payments faster and find work more easily. For more, visit alteon.io.

About Third Summit

Third Summit is assembling a collective of agile companies that offer enterprise-grade digital media and advertising solutions to the mainstream marketplace. As technology democratizes the media industry, Third Summit focuses on products that empower small businesses and independent freelancers to compete with larger multinational agencies and studios. For more, visit thirdsummit.com.

Contacts

Michael Fraiman



[email protected]