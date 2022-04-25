Allschool Upgrades its Innovative Courseware Classpod, Bringing 3D and Gamified Interactive Learning Content to Virtual Online Classes

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Allschool (“the Company”), an innovative online education platform, recently upgraded Classpod, its innovative courseware which is created for teachers to design engaging, gamified and attention-grabbing e-learning content for online students. Developed along with the principles of Scenario-Based Learning (SBL), the new courseware empowers teachers to level up the e-learning experience with a plethora of educational toolkits that allow them to create story-based and practice-led learning content featuring 3D animation and interactive games.

“Allschool aims to reshape e-learning by leveraging our cutting-edge platform to focus on more interactive learning and teaching experience than traditional classroom slideshow methods using Classpod. The result is a more intuitive and immersive learning experience compared to text-based or 2D single-medium virtual classes,” said Richard Tyr Blewitt, Pedagogy Research Center and 3D Dinosaur Class Project Manager of Allschool.

Classpod Gamifies Learning

Allschool’s hottest new STEM course “Dinosaur Explorations” uses Classpod’s 3D animation and games to teach students about their favorite dinosaurs. Teachers guide students with the help of fun animated characters, such as the popular “Bonny The Monkey”, through the Cretaceous and Jurassic worlds. Gamified quizzes reinforce problem-solving skills, check retention, and encourage competition for high value rewards.

Gamified instruction has been adopted worldwide as one of the most effective strategies to drive the interest of online learners, with the benefits including:

Games and characters capture attention

Rewards provide a sense of achievement

Boost knowledge retention

Foster cooperation

Reinforce exploration.

A survey conducted by Pew Research reveals that a quarter of students were drawn to science classes due to the engaging and active learning that laboratories can offer. Designed to provide students with more hands-on learning experiences, the “Dinosaur Explorations” course series also features the “Virtual Laboratory” that enables students to embark on an unforgettable at-home “field trip” filled with amazing scientific facts about those majestic creatures. With the aim to create immersive STEM experiences, Allschool’s new courseware is integrated with tools to help educators design teaching materials that can boost students’ practical skills in virtual settings.

Course Attendance are on the Rise

As of now, the attendance rate of the “Dinosaur Explorations” is 9% higher than other courses. In the US, the purchase rate of the series beats all other online courses on Allschool, making it the most popular STEM learning option so far. In addition, the lessons delivered via Classpod have received 98% Five-Star reviews, overtaking other online learning tools on Allschool’s platform by 7%.

“With the new courseware, we believe that teachers will be able to create digital lessons with interactive elements never before seen in the e-learning space. Our future goal is to enable 90% of Allschool’s teachers to benefit from the industry-leading features of Classpod, empowering them to create more engaging online lessons for students worldwide,” said Jack Shan, Co-founder of Allschool.

About Allschool

Founded in Singapore, Allschool is an innovative online platform that delivers highly interactive small-group live classes to children worldwide. Through Allschool, learners can enjoy a variety of premium live classes – including mathematics, languages, visual arts, game design, and more – delivered by thousands of devoted and talented teachers from all around the world.

An expert in online education, Allschool has developed a set of innovative purpose-built teaching and learning tools that bring meaningful changes to learning outcomes, allowing students to immerse themselves in a rewarding, gamified, and interactive environment that empowers them to explore and pursue their interests while making schooling fun and enjoyable.

