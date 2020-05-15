Allison HUB’s Online Portal Provides Digital Access to Latest Product Information and Service Manuals

Allison HUB™ provides a gateway for digital access to all of Allison’s up-to-date technical documentation

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison Transmission is pleased to announce an online subscription service that provides users with access to a vast collection of service literature and product manuals once only found in paper format. Covering all current products, this service will offer easier access to Allison Transmission technical and service information in up to 13 translated languages.

The Allison HUB™ provides a central landing point for access to Allison publications such as parts catalogs, updated technical publications, troubleshooting and service manuals and aftermarket marketing resources, to name a few. Registering for a subscription grants users access to all of Allison’s digitized printed materials and details on the latest revisions.

“With the click of a mouse, Allison Transmission provides our registered customers with a digital one-stop-shop for the latest technical information about any of our current products,” said Otto Szalavari, Managing Director of Global Aftermarket Products and Services. “Subscribing to this platform enhances the way we support our global customers, allowing them the capability to review publications that have traditionally only been found in a printed format. Digitizing these documents makes searching for information much easier.”

Anyone can register for an account to the Allison HUB at hub.allisontransmission.com and approved accounts can log in. For access to additional information, individuals can purchase a subscription online through allisontransmissionpublications.com. The easy-to-use online format is mobile responsive as well for quick access in the field. The mobile app is available for Android devices and iOS will also be available in a few weeks.

About Allison Transmission



Allison Transmission is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

