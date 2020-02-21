Allied Taps Ayrton GHIBLIs for Wheels Up’s Super Saturday Tailgate At Super Bowl 2020 Corporate Party in Miami Beach

Minneapolis-based Allied Productions & Sales turned to its inventory of Ayrton GHIBLI LED spot luminaires to light the pre-Super Bowl LIV “SuperSaturday Tailgate” event held in downtown Miami by private jet service Wheels Up. ACT Lighting, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America.

Allied is a full-service production company, installation company and rentals house. It was an early adopter of Ayrton GHIBLIs adding the fixtures to its production and rental inventories. “We wanted to replace aging lights with LED fixtures, looked at the options and GHIBLI met all the requirements,” says Production Manager Ethan Johnson, who works in Allied’s Nashville office. “The fixtures work well in corporate ballrooms and convention centers and in entertainment settings, too. The GHIBLIs never disappoint.”

Wheels Up’s “SuperSaturday Tailgate” event before the big game was a family-friendly afternoon for members and guests. “When we worked on the event two years ago at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis it attracted around1,400 people,” Johnson recalls. “This year the crowd was pushing 3,000. Four different entertainment groups performed, and Wheels Up vendors and supporters created fun booths to visit,” with topics from cocktail mixology and restaurant samplings to celebrity workouts. Sportscasters and Wheels Up athlete members gathered on stage during the Chalk Talk panel to analyze the Super Bowl and predict the result.

Allied supplied lighting and production design for the event and partnered with Beachview for the Miami warehouse’s decor and Epting for catering.

Allied mounted 12GHIBLIs on 16-foot truss lines for room lighting and on downstage truss to illuminate the band. The fixtures painted the space with “Miami Vice colors of teal, turquoise and pink,” Johnson notes. “Custom palm tree glass gobos added to the tropical feel. The GHIBLIs are so versatile that they adapt to very different applications.”

He used grandMA3 light and grandMA2 light consoles to control the event’s lighting. “We’re an all-grandMA house,” Johnson says. “They are our console of choice for all of our major shows.” ACT Lighting, Inc. is also the exclusive North American distributor of MA Lighting products.

Wheels Up has called on Allied to support their multiple events during Masters Golf Tournament the last two years. and will do so again this April.“For that event we run a spine truss in a large outdoor tent and create colors and textures more suitable for a nightclub-style party,” Johnson reports.

He gives kudos to the GHIBLIs’ reliability and performance noting that, “I’ve never opened one on site in the three years we’ve had the fixtures, which makes me very happy!”

He adds that events in tents and warehouses may not offer a lot of power, “so it’s huge that GHIBLI can run at a lower rate of power. Some other brands of lights we just can’t put in the mix due to their power consumption.”





