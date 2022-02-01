Alliance for Open Media to Host NAB 2022 Networking Reception

Connect with Open Media Standards Colleagues on April 26 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific at Las Vegas Renaissance Hotel

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that it will hold a networking reception during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, which is held from April 23 to 27, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The AOMedia reception will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pacific at Intel’s Rainbow Room at the Renaissance Hotel.





Open free of charge to NAB Show attendees, the reception will provide the opportunity to meet AOMedia’s new Executive Director, John Simmons, and network with leaders from the entire media ecosystem.

NAB attendees are invited to register for the AOMedia networking reception at https://bit.ly/AOMedia-at-NAB. Attendance is free of charge, but advanced registration is requested.

“We encourage all NAB attendees to register for the AOMedia networking session to get the full picture of media innovations within our ecosystem. We’re excited to connect in person and celebrate game-changing innovations and AV1 video codec advances,” said Simmons. “We especially want to thank AOMedia member Intel for its support. We can’t wait for the chance to meet with colleagues, leaders, speakers and fellow innovators from across the ecosystem.”

At this year’s NAB Show, AOMedia members will present and demonstrate AV1 video codec advances and real-world implementations. Highlights include:

Alliance for Open Media

The AOMedia Meetup will take place on Tuesday, April 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pacific at the Rainbow Room at the Renaissance Hotel.

AMD and Visionular – North Hall & Central Lobby Booth N1015

The Visionular and AMD teams will demonstrate the latest AV1 performance results for several live-streaming applications, including broadcast, sports and real-time communication. Attendees will learn how to encode eight concurrent 4Kp60 broadcast-quality live streams while maintaining the AV1 standard coding efficiency advantage, using AMD EPYC and the Aurora1 AV1 encoder.

ATEME – IP West Hall Booth W3512

ATEME will demonstrate its premium AV1 file transcoder in the cloud. AV1 enables tremendous bitrate savings on film grain content. ATEME will demonstrate this technology on a UHD OLED TV at the NAB Show.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – West Hall W3500

At NAB Show 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will demonstrate AV1 encoding, for both live streaming and VOD applications, showcasing great video quality at low bitrates compared to other video codecs. AWS Elemental MediaConvert, the VOD encoding service, also now supports AV1 up to 4K frame sizes with 10-bit color depth, so you can create High Dynamic Range (HDR) UHD content for display on modern, color rich 4K displays and devices.

Intel – Connect Zone, West Hall​

Intel will be sharing the latest AV1 HW and SW advancements commercially available. Learn more by attending the speaking sessions: Inspiration Session : ​Unleashing Intelligent, Interactive and Immersive Visual Experiences in the Cloud and at the Edge on ​Sunday, April 24 at 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Innovation Session :​ Towards Ubiquitous AV1 encoding with SVT-AV1 1.0​ on Monday, April 25 at 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. Pacific



iSIZE – IP West Hall Booth W9200

iSIZE will showcase video preprocessing and de-noising technologies based on AV1 (SVT-AV1) as the underlying encoding technology.

NETINT – IP West Hall Booth W5901

NETINT will present the world’s first AV1 encoder for the data center, as well as 40 1080p60 broadcast quality live streams on a 1RU server and the first enterprise hardware video encoder with built-in AI engine.

For more information about AOMedia at NAB 2022 or to schedule a media or analyst briefing, please contact Alexa Stewart, [email protected].

About the Alliance for Open Media



Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web. Board-level Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on Twitter at @a4omedia.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



AOMedia PR



Alexa Stewart



[email protected]

781.876.6242

Jessie Hennion



[email protected]

781.876.6280