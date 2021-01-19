All-New ScanSnap Models Transform Physical Documents into Accessible Digital Data with Intuitive, High Quality and Reliable Scanning

Fujitsu introduces its powerful flagship model, the high-speed ScanSnap iX1600, and the ScanSnap iX1400 bringing back the simple one-touch button

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.’s new flagship ScanSnap iX1600 sets the industry standard for ease-of-use, efficiency and flexibility utilizing intuitively designed hardware and software technology to bridge the gap where the physical and digital meet. Alternatively, the ScanSnap iX1400 provides a simple, one-touch scanning experience that ScanSnap loyalists love, making it ideal for scanning without hassle. These ScanSnap scanners are extremely reliable, working quickly and quietly in your workspace and offering intuitive features such as auto size detection, auto rotation, auto color detection and blank page removal, providing a truly superior scanning experience that sets them apart.

“ScanSnap was introduced almost two decades ago, and we’ve learned a lot about what customers want and need from a scanner. With the introduction of ScanSnap iX1600 and iX1400, we’re responding directly to customer requests and addressing the challenges that our consumers face today, whether they are working from home or supporting a business,” said Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. “The transformation from paper to digital isn’t always as simple as it seems, and a high-quality imaging solution can make all the difference. With the ScanSnap iX1600 and iX1400, our company is bridging that divide, while increasing productivity, improving organization and transforming workflows to fit today’s new normal workforce.”

ScanSnap iX1600

As the evolved flagship model of ScanSnap Series, the iX1600 is the most flexible scanner in the category, allowing users to connect via Wi-Fi or USB. By connecting wirelessly to your computer and smart devices, you can send digitized documents to the Cloud for quick access anytime, anywhere PC-free, and use the iX1600 directly with iOS and Android enabled smartphones and tablets, sharing documents quickly and easily to the most popular cloud destinations, or by saving to your computer.

The iX1600 boasts fast scanning at higher speeds and produces superior, high quality images. ScanSnap iX1600, enables scanning at higher speeds of 40 ppm/80 ipm (A4-size documents, color, 300dpi), 33% faster than its predecessor, the iX1500. ScanSnap’s dedicated software, ScanSnap Home has undergone exciting improvements with better functionality, usability, and stress-free operation with faster startup times and Searchable PDF generation. With ScanSnap Home 2.0, the iX1600 is now capable of scanning and processing a fully searchable 10 pages (20 sides) document in approximately 25 seconds.1

The iX1600 gives consumers and businesses the power of choice to best fit their scanning needs and offers high-end features including:

One-touch push button panel driven control to save scans to designated destinations in a breeze.

Option to choose direct scan to major Cloud service including Evernote, Box, OneDrive, etc., which enhances workstyle flexibility in the world of the new normal.

Perfect for team sharing and ideal for organizing documents in the office, at home and school.

ScanSnap Home is an all-in-one software that enables document management and utilization, as well as scanner customization.

USB, Wi-Fi, and LCD Panel allow for set-up anywhere and scan to destination.

ScanSnap iX1400

The ScanSnap iX1400 provides hassle-free, seamless operation with a simple, one-touch scanning experience that is perfect for everyday scanning needs. This model brings back the popular one-touch button for quick scanning that ScanSnap enthusiasts love.

New for the iX1400 is the return of the classic ScanSnap one-touch button for simple scanning.

Set-up makes every day scanning easy to bridge the gap where the physical and digital meet.

ScanSnap Home is an all-in-one software that enables document management and utilization, as well as scanner customization.

Both new ScanSnap devices include ScanSnap Home 2.0, an all-in-one software that enables document management and utilization, as well as profile customization. ScanSnap Home simplifies processing and organizing documents post-scan. Organizing is easy as the software can recognize document type and sort by standard documents, business cards, receipts and photos. The intuitive touch screen features simple icons for quick selection of scan-to destinations including folder, email, or cloud. You can create searchable PDFs and editable Word, Excel and PowerPoint and also extract important data to help organize and search. ScanSnap Home 2.0 is compatible with Mac and Windows.

For existing ScanSnap users, the current software, ScanSnap Manager, can also be used with both the iX1600 and iX1400. This software can be used without changing the conventional experience, a benefit for those who are familiar with the previous ScanSnap experience or who have already incorporated ScanSnap Manager into their business flows and systems.

“I’d recommend ScanSnap to just about anyone,” said Cindy Schroeder, owner of Bright Bookkeeping LLC. “Bringing back the one-touch button will make it even easier to use and the image quality of my scans is always perfect. Fujitsu really listens to their customers and works to provide features that meet today’s needs.”

About ScanSnap Series

The ScanSnap Series lineup comes with a variety of models, from mobile use to desktop use. Each can be used on Windows/Mac, and iOS/iPadOS/Android.2

Pricing and Availability

The ScanSnap iX1600 will be available in black or white for $495.00, and the ScanSnap iX1400 will be available in black for $395.00, plus applicable taxes. Both models are currently available on Amazon.com, as well as through Fujitsu’s retail and channel partners including CDW, Insight, PCM, New Wave and Tech Data.

Notes

1Based on benchmarks at PFU Limited with ScanSnap Home 2.0 and iX1600 on Windows 10 operating systems.

2 Can be used with Wi-Fi compatible models.

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. has been delivering industry-leading imaging solutions and unsurpassed customer experiences for more than half a century. Our portfolio unlocks the full potential of document scanning with scalable software that captures the data from every document in the highest quality possible, and saves it in the cloud or using it as an on-premise solution. Together with our partner network, we help organizations work more efficiently, make their workflows more reliable and make data processing faster, so our customers can leverage their full digital potential. Learn more at https://scanners.us.fujitsu.com/products.

Copyright ©2020 Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. Fujitsu and the Fujitsu logo are registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited. ScanSnap is the registered trademark of PFU Limited. All text, graphics, trademarks, logos contained herein related to Fujitsu, PFU Limited, or Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. (“FCPA”) are owned, controlled or licensed by or to FCPA with all rights reserved. All other text, graphics, trademarks, service marks and logos used herein are the copyrights, trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.

