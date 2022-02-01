All-New “IoT Security Podcast” by Phosphorus Covers Bleeding Edge xIoT Security Issues with Top Industry Leaders and Experts

The podcast’s debut episodes are now available across popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and more.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phosphorus, the leading provider of proactive and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced the official launch of its new security podcast for the Internet of Things.

Hosted by Phosphorus CSO Brian Contos and CMO John Vecchi, the “IoT Security Podcast” focuses on critical and often overlooked cybersecurity issues facing enterprise xIoT technologies and the organizations that use them. The podcast explores the new enterprise security risks being created by this vast new xIoT attack surface and what steps today’s leading companies are taking to manage these threats. Conversations with top thought leaders cover a wide range of issues, from new and emerging threats to corporate security best practices, real-life cases and the future of xIoT security standards and regulations.

“The IoT Security Podcast provides listeners with thoughtful discussions and helpful insights from top industry leaders on the most pressing cybersecurity issues in xIoT today,” said Contos.

“With the xIoT market growing by more than 20% each year, these technologies will pose one of the single greatest challenges to corporate network security over the next decade. This podcast will get into the details of what those challenges are and what leading companies are now doing to manage those risks,” said Vecchi.

The first two episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Audible, as well as on the Phosphorus website, and will be available soon on Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Player FM, Stitcher, and more. The inaugural episode, “Service-Based Cybercrime Seeks Persistence in IoT,” includes an in-depth conversation with enterprise security thought leader DJ Goldsworthy, VP & Global Practice Lead, Security Operations and Threat Management at Aflac. Episode 2, “Cybercriminals and Nation-States Look to IoT as the New Frontline,” is a revealing look at the growing potential for APT targeting of IoT deployments with Richard Stiennon, noted industry expert, author, and Chief Research Analyst with IT-Harvest.

“Businesses today are facing an enormous increase in their attack surfaces due to the rapid growth of xIoT devices, and the associated risks are often overlooked or inadequately addressed,” said Goldsworthy. “I’m pleased to be joining the IoT Security Podcast to discuss these important issues and help bring these problems to light.”

Upcoming podcast episodes include guest interviews with the following industry leaders:

December 13 – Dr. Ulf Lindqvist, Senior Technical Director at SRI International

December 27 – Bill Crowell, Former Deputy Director NSA, Former security company CEO, Board Member for multiple companies, and Venture Capitalist

January 10 – Steve Lodin, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Operations at Sallie Mae

January 24 – Kathleen Moriarty, CTO at Center for Internet Security (CIS)

