All-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover pricing starts at $43,190

Nissan offers an all-electric crossover for everyone with six well-equipped grade levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continuing its commitment to bringing accessible electric mobility to the marketplace, Nissan today announced retail pricing for its first all-electric crossover. The 2023 Nissan Ariya goes on sale late fall (FWD models only) and offers a choice between front-wheel drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive with a long range and standard range battery option. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP1) for the 2023 Nissan Ariya start at $43,190. Customers who participated in the Ariya reservation program will still be able to purchase their Ariya at the special reservation MSRP.





“The Nissan Ariya is an important part of our Ambition 2030 goals to drive electrified mobility for all,” said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV marketing and sales, Nissan U.S. “With Nissan offering an EV option for almost any driver, we’re excited for customers to experience a seamless transition to driving electric.”

2023 Ariya buyers can choose from six well-equipped grades, so they can pick the model that best matches their driving style and needs. Ariya models come equipped with either a standard range 63 kWh battery or 87 kWh long range battery of usable capacity (63 kWh exclusive to Ariya Engage), with up to 304 miles of range2 and output ratings ranging from 214 to 389 horsepower.

In addition to front-wheel drive models, Ariya will also be available with Nissan’s latest all-wheel drive technology – e-4ORCE, an advanced, 100% electric all-wheel drive system that optimizes power output and braking for exceptional smoothness and stability on nearly all road surfaces with a nearly 50/50 weight distribution. Ariya e-4ORCE models will be available in spring 2023.

Starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2023 Nissan Ariya:

Engage FWD 63 kWh battery $43,190 Venture+ FWD 87 kWh battery $47,190 Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh battery $50,190 Empower+ FWD 87 kWh battery $53,690 Premiere FWD 87 kWh battery $54,690 Engage e-4ORCE 63 kWh battery $47,190 Engage+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $51,190 Evolve+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $54,190 Platinum+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $60,190

Showcasing the best of Nissan, all Ariya models boast an impressive level of standard advanced technology, including Nissan Safety Shield® 3603, a suite of six active safety features; ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link4, a hands-on driver assistance technology; a 12.3-inch Advanced Drive-Assist® display; and a 12.3-inch center display with the convenient connectivity of wireless Apple CarPlay®, wired Android Auto™ and Amazon Alexa®.

Nissan’s latest advanced driver assist technologies are also available on Ariya, including ProPILOT Assist 2.05 which allows attentive drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel under certain conditions, helping reduce the driver’s workload in single-lane freeway traffic. Also available is ProPILOT Park, which allows Ariya to perform parallel and back-in parking maneuvers with one touch of a button.

Full specifications on all 2023 Nissan Ariya grades, as well as range estimates, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,295. 2023 MY EPA-estimated range up to 304 miles for combined city/highway driving for VENTURE+ FWD. 2023 MY EPA-estimated range up to 289 miles for combined city/highway driving for EVOLVE+, EMPOWER+, and PREMIERE FWD. 2023 MY EPA-estimated range up to 216 miles for combined city/highway driving for ENGAGE FWD. Actual mileage will vary with trim levels, options, and driving conditions. See Customer Disclosure Form for details. Use for comparison only. Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information. ProPILOT Assist cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Consumer activation of NissanConnect Services ProPILOT Assist 2.0 package (“Package”) required for ProPILOT Assist 2.0 functionality. Package trial period included with new vehicle purchase. Trial period may be subject to change or termination at any time and without notice. After trial period ends, monthly subscription fee required. See www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal for more subscription information. ProPILOT Assist 2.0 cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle and monitor traffic conditions at all times. Hands-off freeway driving is possible when driving in a single lane, on the condition that the driver remains attentive on the road ahead and is prepared to immediately take manual control of the steering wheel when conditions of the road, traffic, and vehicle require it. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

