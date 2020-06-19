All Mobile Video Soups Up New IP-Based Production Truck With TSL Products’ Range of Audio Monitoring Solutions

TSL’s PAM-IP Offers Engineering Excellence While New MPA1-MIX-DANTE-V With Updated Front Panel Optimizes Operator Experience for Mixing & Monitoring Audio Streams

New York, June 18, 2020 – As broadcasters strive to deliver the high-quality viewing experience that audiences desire, IP provides the scale and agility required to create increased volumes of premium content more efficiently. Recognizing the advantages of IP for live production, All Mobile Video (AMV) sought to design its first ever end-to-end IP mobile unit, ECLIPSE. When selecting technology partners, AMV chose TSL Products to fulfill its audio monitoring needs, becoming one of the first customers to take delivery of 34 new MPA1-MIX-DANTE-V audio monitors, which are specifically designed for live production and supporting AES67.

All Mobile Video’s one-of-a-kind ECLIPSE is also equipped with TSL’s PAM-IP audio monitors, which provide both audio and video monitoring of 2110 and 2022-6 sources as well as full edge device control. “Choosing to integrate TSL Products’ PAM-IP into the new ECLIPSE truck was a no brainer,” says Ian Vysick, audio design specialist, All Mobile Video. “Over the years, we have built a strong relationship with the TSL team and there’s a great deal of trust between us. We have used the PAM-IP in other trucks and when we were in the design process for the ECLIPSE, we reached out to Greg Siers, US Director of Sales at TSL, and he told us about the new MPA1 V series of audio monitors, which I was very excited about.”

For All Mobile Video, the standout feature of TSL’s MPA1-MIX-DANTE-V is its ease of use, which is particularly beneficial during fast-paced, high-pressure television production. “The updated front panel is simple to navigate, especially in dark production environments, providing users with an intuitive control interface,” says Vysick. “With the MPA units, operators are not required to navigate a menu to access the sources they need. Ease of use has always been what drives us to the TSL units and integrating MPA1-MIX-DANTE-V into the ECLIPSE has greatly improved operator workflow overall.”

Vysick also appreciates that firmware updates are readily available for TSL’s monitoring units, which further future-proofs AMV’s investment. “There’s no reason to go anywhere else – TSL units do exactly what we need them to do and the company is behind its products one hundred percent. We know TSL takes the time to listen to and understand our requirements and we can call them at any time. TSL is a pleasure to work with and we look forward to continuing to rely on the company for all of our monitoring needs moving forward.”