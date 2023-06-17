Alert 360 Security Awarded as Best Workplace and Innovator

Company recognized by The Journal Record’s readers

Tulsa, Oklahoma–(Newsfile Corp. – June 26, 2023) – Alert 360, a leading provider of security systems and alarm monitoring has been awarded as a “Best Place to Work.” again. This recognition was awarded as part of Oklahoma City’s The Journal Record’s annual Reader Rankings. The company also was recognized as a “Most Innovative Workplace” and “Best Monitored Security Provider” in the annual rankings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/171241_alert%20360%20best%20place%20to%20work.jpg

Alert 360 is one of the nation’s largest home and business security systems providers. This year marks its 50th year anniversary in the home security and business security industry.

History of Providing the Best Home Security

Founded in 1973, the company has transformed from a small company into a national top provider of home security, business security, home automation, and alarm monitoring. Alert 360 offers local expert security consulting, installation, and support for security solutions. It serves nearly 350,000 customers nationwide and has more than 24 branch locations, with customers in 27 states. Alert 360 also operates two company-owned U.S.-based alarm monitoring central stations.

The company monitors over two million security sensors, with over 80,000 CCTV cameras installed nationwide. Its business security customers include an array of industries, from small business to large commercial facilities.

Multiple Awards for Local Home Security, Alarm Monitoring

“Our repeated recognition as a ‘best place to work’ reflects our daily commitment to fostering a fantastic workplace. At Alert 360, we prioritize job satisfaction and a positive environment,” said Richard Ginsburg, Alert 360 CEO. “This dedication to happy and well-trained team members also allows us to deliver an unparalleled customer experience from our coast-to-coast offices. Our growth and pursuit of innovative security services have allowed us to expand, and we are almost always hiring new, talented team members.”

Richard Ginsburg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/171241_richard%20ginsburg%20ceo%20alert%20360.jpg

With local security services across the country and several centers, Alert 360 offers employment positions in a variety of areas. These include office, call center, customer support, technical, IT, and many more. The company encourages anyone hoping to make a difference and help save property, valuables, and lives to check out its security careers on their website.

In addition to this most recent award, Alert 360 consistently has earned Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation from The Monitoring Association. This year, Alert 360 earned its first trifecta of awards: “Best Place to Work, “Most Innovative Workplace” and “Best Monitored Security Provider” from The Journal Record’s annual reader rankings. The Journal Record is an award-winning daily general business and legal publication that includes a daily print newspaper and a 24/7 website. In addition, for the past three years, Alert 360 has also been selected by Oklahoma Magazine as one of the “Great Companies to Work” for in Oklahoma.” This recognition follows multiple awards for Alert 360, which employs approximately 350 team members in Oklahoma and over 1,000 nationwide.

Dedicated to the Newest in Home Security, Employee Development

“Along with our multiple, recent awards, we’re tremendously proud to earn recognition as one of Oklahoma’s most innovative employers,” said Kent Morris, Vice President of Customer Experience at Alert 360. “Years of strategic investment in cutting-edge tools, spanning both high and low tech, have helped us create a work environment and service worthy of this ranking.”

As an example of Alert 360’s innovative practices, Morris cited the launch of Video Shield last year. This live and remote video monitoring service allows their call center to monitor video cameras remotely nationwide and features immersive video chairs, a first in the security sector.

“On the low-tech front, we’ve boosted employee satisfaction by providing flexible work options,” Morris added. “Moreover, we believe in the power of fun and camaraderie. We’re dedicated to fostering a workplace culture where our valued employees feel appreciated, engaged, and free to be creative. Our teams enjoy hosting events that bring us together and allow family members – including pets – to participate in fun.”

In recent years, in addition to its video monitoring option, the company has introduced the Alert 360 Edge artificial intelligence security panel; the Connected Car; the Flex 360; and the Alert 360 Smart Video Doorbell 2.0. Alert 360’s security system services include wireless security systems, smart home automation, and professional-grade IP security/video cameras – all with mobile app access.

Alert 360 Home Security, Business Security, Home Automation

Alert 360’s custom security system services include wireless security systems, smart home automation, and professional-grade IP security/video cameras – all with mobile app access. The company’s intrusion detection devices include motion sensors; live video footage; recorded clips; indoor/outdoor security cameras and more.

Alert 360 also installs water leak detection devices; keyless entry; smart thermostats; remote garage door control; and smart lighting. Alert 360’s life-safety products include smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and medical pendants. Its automation services include professional integration of home automation devices, including sprinkler systems, sound systems, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.

The company’s most recent expansion has occurred in Southern California, with the acquisition of security alarm accounts from Caliber Security. Alert 360 serves more than 20,000 homes and businesses in the area. Its Southern California branch operations now include Los Angeles, Anaheim, Chatsworth, Corona, and San Diego. Throughout California, the company has branch locations in Fresno and Sacramento. Alert 360 also provides patrol, vacation watch services, and security escorts for higher-end clients, from its Los Angeles-area subsidiary ACS Security.

For more information about Alert 360 home security services, business security solutions, locations across the United States, company history, and more, visit Alert360.com.

Contact Information

Brad Henderson

[email protected]

888.642.4567 Ext. 62215

https://www.alert360.com/

Chris Harvey

[email protected]

www.pinionnewswire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171241