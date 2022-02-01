Alert 360 Acquires Home Security Alarm Accounts from Caliber Security

Home security company continues expansion in Southern California

Tulsa, Oklahoma–(Newsfile Corp. – April 24, 2023) – Alert 360, a leading provider of home security systems and services, has announced its acquisition of security alarm accounts in Southern California from Caliber Security. Alert 360 is now serving more than 20,000 accounts in the Southern California area, with branch operations in Los Angeles, Chatsworth, Corona, and San Diego. In California, the company also has branch locations in Anaheim, Fresno, and Sacramento.

Alert 360 has acquired Caliber Security

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/163255_caliber_1.jpg

“We are excited to welcome our new customers from Caliber Security,” said Richard Ginsburg, CEO of Alert 360 and ACS Security. “Expanding our operations is part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional security alarm services in communities across California and beyond. Our team is well positioned for continued, strategic growth in all of our service areas. At the same time, we continue to develop advanced security products and services to meet the needs of consumers and help combat crime.”

“We worked closely with the Caliber Security team through the acquisition and integration and are thrilled to welcome Caliber’s founder and owner, Jason Graham, to our team.” said Anastasia Bottos, Alert 360 President & COO. “The transition process has been seamless for customers, with no interruption in service, and they will start benefiting from our extensive service team already in place in Southern California.”

ACS Security has been providing security alarm services to homes and businesses in Southern California for more than 40 years. As part of this acquisition, Alert 360 now provides security services, security system upgrades, and technical support to former Caliber Security customers, including alarm monitoring from Alert 360’s award-winning, company-owned monitoring centers.

This acquisition follows Alert 360’s additional expansion in other regions during the past year. In early 2022, Alert 360 combined with the My Alarm Center family of companies which included My Alarm Center, Hawk Security, Alarm Monitoring Service of Atlanta (AMSA), and ACS Security of Los Angeles. It also included a bulk acquisition entity that combined with Alert 360’s Authorized Alarm Dealer Program. Together, this larger acquisition team has over 65 years in the security industry.

As one of the nation’s oldest licensed alarm monitoring companies, Alert 360 provides local security consulting, installation, and support for home and business security systems. Alert 360 has earned Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation from The Monitoring Association. The company also has been voted a “Best Home Security Provider” and a “Great Companies to Work For.” For the past six years, Alert 360 has been selected as one of the “Best Places to Work.”

As a national leader, Alert 360 provides some of the most innovative home and business security products. In the past two years, the company has introduced its artificial intelligence security panel; the Connected Car; the Flex 360; and its smart video doorbell camera. The company also offers remote and live video monitoring of security cameras for businesses and high-end residential properties. Alert 360 provides patrol, vacation watch services, and security escorts for higher-end clients, from its Los Angeles-area subsidiary ACS Security.

Alert 360’s custom security system services include wireless security systems, smart home automation, and professional-grade IP security/video cameras – all with mobile app access. The company’s intrusion detection devices include motion sensors; live video footage; recorded clips; indoor/outdoor security cameras and more.

Alert 360 also installs water leak detection devices; keyless entry; smart thermostats; remote garage door control; and smart lighting. Alert 360’s life-safety products include smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and medical pendants. Its automation services include professional integration of home automation devices, including sprinkler systems, sound systems, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.

Alert 360’s Southern California customers can upgrade their systems or receive expedited support and installation services through their local Alert 360 security branch or by calling (213) 602-9001.

Jason Grelle, Alert 360’s Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, lead the acquisition process, and David Corio, Regional Vice President, is leading continued expansion in Southern California. Home security dealers in the area who want more information about joining the Authorized Dealer program, should contact Jackie Schmidt, Director of Alert 360’s Authorized Dealer Program, or call (888) 848-8851. Alarm companies that want to sell their business or accounts should contact Jason Grelle at 888-885-8656.

#

About Alert 360

Founded in 1973, Alert 360 marks its 50th year as a home security and business security company this year. Today, the company is one of the largest providers of monitored home security and home automation solutions to homes in the United States. The company monitors more than two million security sensors and has an active base of more than 80,000 CCTV cameras installed.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163255