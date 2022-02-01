Alen Air Purifiers Provide Relief for the 75 Million Americans Suffering From Allergies and Asthma Nationwide

Alen’s H13 medical-grade HEPA air filters provide the greatest year-round relief, removing 99.9% of particulates from the air

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a recent customer survey, 67% of Alen customers cite allergens as the top reason for purchasing an air purifier, highlighting the importance of air purification during National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. Alen’s H13 medical-grade HEPA air filters capture 99.9% of airborne particles that can spur allergy and asthma symptoms and attacks. This year, seasonal allergies are worse than ever, with high pollen counts affecting individuals across the country, as reported in The Wall Street Journal. The American Lung Association recommends the use of air purifiers as one of several strategies for improving indoor air quality and reducing exposure to asthma triggers.

“Alen’s purifiers are one of the most critical tools in fighting this year’s early onset of a challenging allergy season brought on by a warmer-than-usual winter across the country,” said Warburg Lee, CEO of Alen. “These conditions cause significant discomfort and impact daily life, making it essential to find ways to mitigate its effects. Research shows that air purifiers alleviate seasonal allergies and asthma symptoms by removing the allergens and irritants that trigger these conditions from the air. For example, pollen measures about 10 to 60 microns in diameter and Alen’s HEPA filters can capture airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns.”

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies affect over 50 million people in the United States and asthma affects over 25 million. The prevalence of both allergies and asthma has increased in the United States and worldwide over the past few decades. When someone with seasonal allergies or asthma breathes in allergens and irritants, it can trigger an immune system response that leads to symptoms like sneezing, congestion, coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.

Air purifiers with a HEPA filter can help reduce the levels of these triggers in the air by removing airborne particles, which helps alleviate symptoms and improve overall respiratory health. Some common allergens and irritants that air purifiers can capture and remove include pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, and tobacco smoke. Using laser-sensor technology to auto-adjust fan speed when airborne particles are present, the LED color rings on the Alen air purifier let you know when increased amounts of harmful particles and allergens are in the air. Alen’s air purifiers are designed to run 24/7, constantly monitoring air quality to provide the greatest allergy relief year-round.

