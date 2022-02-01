Alen Air Purifier Customer Research Survey Reveals High Air IQ and Key Air Quality Concerns

Alen’s H13 medical-grade HEPA air filters capture 99.9% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns, combatting the increased global concerns about unhealthy levels of tiny and harmful air pollutants

Customer air quality concerns supported by March 2023 Lancet Study

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alen, a 16-year leader in High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purification solutions and the #1 rated air purifier by Consumer Reports, today announced the results of its recent customer survey. The survey dove into consumers’ primary concerns when purchasing air purifiers. The survey revealed that more than half of respondents want a purifier that removes allergens and dust and provides overall cleaner air. Those surveyed also reported filtration efficiency and the availability of H13 medical-grade HEPA filters as the single most important factor when selecting an air purifier unit.

“People are doing their research and have a high air IQ,” noted Warburg Lee, CEO of Alen. “Unlike just two years ago, people today know how many air changes a good purifier should have as well as sizes of particulate matter. They want purifiers that really can handle allergens, COVID and smoke, and they want them quiet because they’re always on. They expect them to last and are willing to pay for quality.”

According to the survey, 67% of Alen’s customers identified allergens as their most important concern regarding air quality. Other key concerns included dust (63%), mold spores (35%) and COVID-19/viruses/bacteria (28%). General smoke, such as wildfire smoke, has also become an increasingly important concern for many consumers.

Growing air quality concerns from consumers are supported by a recent study by The Lancet, a prestigious medical journal, indicating that air pollution, which includes particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, is responsible for up to nine million premature deaths each year worldwide. The study notes that 99 percent of the global population is exposed to unhealthy levels of tiny and harmful air pollutants, known as PM 2.5. These small air particles measure 2.5 microns or less in width and are ranked as one of the most concerning toxic air pollutants for human health.

Alen’s H13 medical-grade HEPA air filters capture 99.9% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns (according to independent lab testing), offering superior protection against common allergens and asthma triggers, plus harmful fine particulate pollutants and microscopic pathogens that can penetrate deep into lungs. Alen’s air purifiers are designed to run 24/7, constantly monitoring air quality. Using laser-sensor technology to auto-adjust fan speed when airborne particles are present, its LED color rings let you know when harmful particles get stirred up. Better filtration means fewer damaging ultrafine particles, which are created by pollution, dust particles, industrial chemicals and gases, forest fires, viruses and more.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of trusted and top-rated H13 medical-grade HEPA air purification products with over one million customers nationwide.

