AlefEdge Welcomes Technology Veterans Paul Palmieri and David Kiger to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, the leader in building and enabling Edge Area Networks, today announced the addition of Paul Palmieri and David Kiger to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul and David, who both bring a track record of building large new markets and scaling their businesses from startups to multi-billion-dollar enterprises,” said Mike Mulica, Chairman of the Board, AlefEdge. “As AlefEdge moves into category-scale execution, both David and Paul bring invaluable experience and expertise that will help accelerate the benefit of the Edge Internet to global business.”

Paul Palmieri is recognized as a key architect of the mobile app economy. While at Verizon, he set in place a key business model and inspired thousands of developers to develop apps that achieved hundreds of millions of downloads—years before the iPhone. As co-founder and CEO of Millennial Media, he built a team and technology that brought over 50,000 developers an advertising model that attracted the vast majority of the Advertising Age 100 advertisers to the mobile platform using location, data, and rich creatives—delivering liquidity to the marketplace and market leadership to the company. Having taken Millennia Media public on NYSE with unicorn status, in 2014 he moved into venture investing. Paul is currently Managing Partner of Grit Capital Partners and serves as an independent board member for several companies. He served for over 10 years on the board of the Mobile Marketing Association, ultimately as its Global Chair, and on the board of the IAB. He has been awarded numerous honors, including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and Executive of the Year from the American Business Awards.

David Kiger founded Worldwide Express in 1995, a global shipping logistics company for small-to mid-size businesses, turning the company into one of the largest in the United States, serving over 100,000 customers. David led the company’s private equity transactions in 2007, 2013 and 2017, and now serves as a board member. In addition to his role at Worldwide Express, David has stakes in several companies across multiple industries, including technology, transportation, lifestyle, entertainment and more. This includes being a majority shareholder and board member of beGlammed.com and serving on the on the board of advisors for TEDx, XPRIZE and the American Film Institute. In 2017 and 2018, Kiger was named to the D CEO Magazine 500 list, recognizing him as one of Dallas’ most influential business leaders.

As discussed in Chetan Sharma’s most recent paper, Edge Internet: The Multi Trillion Dollar Opportunity, the Edge Internet optimizes application and network delivery economics and is forecasted to create a $4.1 trillion economy by 2030. As the Edge Internet leader, AlefEdge provides a repeatable and scalable business model that can be taken advantage of today.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open API’s at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Open5G Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.

AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.

