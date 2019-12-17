AlefEdge—Supported by Mobile Leaders Packet, Federated Wireless and Others—Introduces Edge Internet Over CBRS

New Edge deployment at Massachusetts-based tower location is a first-of-its-kind, scalable launch of the Edge Internet that can be replicated at tower locations across the world

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, the leader in building and enabling Mobile Edge Area Networks, has completed the first-ever live deployment of an Edge Area Network over CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio Service) at a tower location based in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This deployment, at a key edge data center owned and operated by one of the largest wireless communications infrastructure providers in the U.S., brought together several key industry partners who serve a rapidly developing Edge ecosystem. AlefEdge played the lead role in this deployment, providing the edge software stack, with other players providing additional key components, including Packet, who provided the shared computing infrastructure-as-a-service, and Federated Wireless, who delivered the shared spectrum controller.

This first-of-its-kind deployment of CBRS and Edge at a Tower location will provide important monetization opportunities in several exciting and rapidly developing areas with stringent Edge computing and latency requirements such as smart retail, private networks, mobile health care and drones.

“Launching the Edge Internet over CBRS is a big step forward for the mobile industry that can be repeated at any tower location using this combination of software, infrastructure, technology and expertise,” said AlefEdge CEO Dr. Ganesh Sundaram. “By directly impacting network delivery economics, we can change the value chain to focus on efficiency and innovation. We’re launching the Edge Internet in Foxborough as a ‘Unit of One’ with connected screens as the highlight application. We bring real-time insights to advertisers and connect the digital realm to the physical. This reference application is just one example of how the edge can offer new experiences for applications across all industries.”

Leveraging the Manhattan Project, this stands as the first ever Edge Internet over CBRS deployment in the U.S. The ecosystem in Foxborough is proof that once the architecture, integration and business models can be decided, scalability can come naturally to all edge types. As discussed in Chetan Sharma’s most recent paper, Edge Internet: The Multi Trillion Dollar Opportunity, the Edge Internet optimizes application and network delivery economics and is forecasted to create a $4.1 trillion economy by 2030.

“This is paving the way for our customers to get access to the best experiences possible now—and in the future,” said Dr. Sundaram. “From a business perspective, this launch addresses the network delivery economics the industry is facing and the capability of AlefEdge to revolutionize business paradigms with an architecture that is scalable across the entire macro network, applicable to all edges—without upgrading the network. The Edge Internet is a new business that directly impacts the entire ecosystem.”

The Edge Internet has been launched in India and Brazil with Tier One Mobile Network Operators and now in the United States, leveraging the CBRS spectrum allocated by the FCC. To learn more about joining, launching or leveraging the Edge Internet for your applications, please contact us through our website: www.alefedge.com/contact-us.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open API’s at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Open5G Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.

AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.

