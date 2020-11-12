AlefEdge Honored by Prestigious Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle as Solution Plus Partner

EdgeNet, Alef’s Edge-as-a-Service offering that enables Edge-based applications and services over contemporary and 5G networks, recognized for focused ecosystem collaboration

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, has been recognized by Intel’s Network Builders Winners’ Circle as a Solution Plus Partner—a program for partner companies working to accelerate network transformation using Intel technology to optimize their solutions. The award recognizes EdgeNet, Alef’s compute and delivery network based on the company’s programmable Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME) platform that enables 5G-style services for enterprises today.

EdgeNet is a first-of-its-kind, Edge-as-a-Service offering that enables enterprises, network programmers and application developers automated access to EdgeNet and effortless adoption of an Open Programmable Edge. Programmers and developers can create and rapidly launch 5G-style immersive and intelligent applications and services over contemporary networks, including 4G LTE, CBRS, and Wi-Fi access systems that enterprises can consume. Through EdgeNet, Alef has created a parallel and connected Edge Internet Universe where Edge sites are interconnected with each other and work in a coordinated manner through Alef’s SD-ME software platform. Alongside a vast array of Edge ecosystem partnerships, EdgeNet ensures mobility, security, roaming, orchestration, elasticity, routing and automation.

“We are honored to be recognized by Intel’s Network Builders Winners’ Circle as a Solution Plus partner. Our work with Intel has been key for successful global Edge deployments,” said AlefEdge founder and CEO, Ganesh Sundaram. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Intel and can’t wait to see what our collaboration will bring next for the Edge.”

The Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle seeks to further align the industry to accelerate network innovation. The program drives greater technical enablement in the form of testing and benchmarking of solutions, and it recognizes industry leaders with go-to-market planning and by strengthening the relationship with end users. The goal of the Winners’ Circle is to deliver technical leadership, advance open source standards, and collaborate with end users to drive innovation. Requirements for selection to the Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle included open source contributions, published benchmarks and deployments to Communication Service Providers (CommSPs).

“The digital transformation movement is facing a litmus test on both the technology and business models. AlefEdge is challenging the status quo in the current solution landscape with its EdgeNet offering based on its Software-Defined Mobile Edge,” said Sathya Atreyam, Edge Internet analyst. “The Solution Plus Partner award from Intel’s Network Builders Winners’ Circle reaffirms the disruptive thinking that is needed to push the envelope.”

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open APIs at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build Edge applications for use cases such as Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Software-Defined Mobile Edge Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy. AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil.

Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.

Contacts

Casey Bush/Kyle Loomis



Global Results Communications



+1-949-689-9550



[email protected]