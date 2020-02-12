Alcorn McBride Makes Three New Hires and Promotes One from Within

As part of the company’s continued growth, Alcorn McBride is pleased to announce three new hires and a staff promotion at its Orlando headquarters. Joining the company are Andy Bauman as Software Engineer, Joe Fox as Solutions Architect and Gabe Perry as Senior Sales Engineer. In addition, Aaron Markwardt has been promoted to Senior Software Engineer.

Andy Bauman

Andy Bauman comes on board at Alcorn McBride after working as a UI Software Engineer on “EA Tiburon” for Pro Unlimited in Maitland, Florida. He assumes the position of Software Engineer designing, developing and delivering robust software applications and accompanying firmware.

“Andy comes from the gaming industry so he brings a lot of talent and ideas for our GUI development,” says Loren Barrows, Chief Operating Officer. “In addition, Andy fits right in with the Alcorn culture: He enjoys cooking (for us too), gaming, puns and hanging out in our tiki bar. He immediately hit the ground running and has contributed to the team’s productivity from day one.”

Bauman previously spent two years as a Software Engineer with Play Studios in Burlingame, California. Prior to that he was a Senior Software Engineer with Rock You in San Francisco, Software Engineer with Disney Interactive in Palo Alto, and Software Engineer with Method Solutions in Dallas. He has a B.S. degree in Game Development from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

“I’m looking forward to working with a fantastic, close knit and supportive group of people at Alcorn who are really passionate about themed entertainment and delivering the best possible product for themed entertainment needs,” Bauman says.

Joe Fox

Joe Fox will fill the role of Solutions Architect collaborating with sales, support and engineering teams, as well as clients, to facilitate the specification of Alcorn McBride products and the smooth installation of projects. Most recently, he was Integration Manager for EXP in Maitland, Florida.

“Joe doesn’t feel like a new team member,” notes Barrows. “He has been on Alcorn McBride’s side since he entered the industry. We just get to see him more often now. Joe is a friend to all of us, and his technical knowledge, passion, enthusiasm and drive make him an ‘of course!’ addition to our team.”

“Joe’s willingness to jump into any situation to help clients succeed at every turn has always been impressive,” adds Chief Innovation Officer Scott Harkless.

Fox’s career in themed entertainment includes serving for five years as Engineering Manager and Project Engineer with Birket Engineering in Winter Garden. Earlier, he spent more than six years with Pearson North America in the Orlando area as Senior Solutions Architect and Senior Implementation Consultant. He has a B.S. degree in Computer Information Systems/Mass Communications from Colorado State University, Pueblo.

‘I’m so pleased to join the Alcorn McBride family working alongside Scott, Loren, Justin and many others who’ve become friends over these past several years,” says Fox. “I jumped at the opportunity to join this team – a family, really – of people whom I’ve known longer than I’ve been working in this industry. In fact, without their founder, Steve Alcorn, it’s possible that I never would have found my way in at all.”

Gabe Perry joins Alcorn McBride as Senior Sales Engineer building strong customer relationships and fostering parnerships. He comes on board after acting as Commissioning Engineer for Electrosonic’s Orlando office.

“I can’t say enough great things about Gabe,” says Barrows. “We feel super lucky that he chose to be on our team. His technical skills and knowledge of how theme park attractions work are an incredible asset. Gabe is a natural fit for Alcorn McBride in every way, especially his character. We are beyond excited that he is working with us!”

“Ever since I met Gabe, I have always been incredibly impressed by his dedication toward improving the quality of the attractions under his care and ensuring that they ran reliably,” says Scott Harkless. “When you get to know Gabe and Joe (Fox), it’s obvious that they share our passion for the industry and our commitment to the people involved. We’re very proud to welcome them to the Alcorn team and excited about the difference we’ll make together in the coming years.”

Previously, Perry spent five years with Universal Studios, Orlando as a Show Systems Engineer and four-and-a-half years as Show Systems Technician. He has degrees in Music and Electronics Engineering Technology from Furman University, Greenville, SC and Valencia College, Orlando, respectively.

Aaron Markwardt

Within Alcorn McBride Aaron Markwardt has been promoted to the position of Senior Software Engineer. Before joining Alcorn he was a Software Developer with Additech, Inc. and Capsher Technology, Inc. He holds a B.S. degree in Computer Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Barrows notes that, “Aaron has been with us since April 2018. He has an extensive background in software development, which allowed him to quickly gain an understanding of WinScript Live. He’s leading our development team on the most important component of our products and has already streamlined our processes, increased efficiencies and implemented new features to make WinScript Live even more intuitive for our customers. What’s more, Aaron has a great sense of humor and even chuckles at ours.”

Director or Product Development, Hunter Olson quips that, “Andy (Bauman) and Aaron are another perfect execution of our top-secret plan to hire insanely smart and friendly engineers. They’re already playing a vital role in the incredible products we’re launching this year.”

“What I like best about working at Alcorn are my coworkers,” says Markwardt. “I work with ‘park people’ — people who are passionate about making the tools that are used to make fond memories for millions of theme park-goers.”





