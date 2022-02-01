Alcon to Deliver Robust Scientific Program at ASCRS 2022

Data around recently launched Clareon ® IOL material showcases excellent vision and lasting clarity—three years after implantation 1

ARGOS ® Biometer with Image Guidance demonstrates significant time savings for cataract surgery planning 2-4

Additional real-world data on Alcon’s surgical portfolio along with interactive, educational events will be showcased at the meeting

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will once again have a significant scientific presence at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place April 22-26 in Washington, D.C. Approximately 150 abstracts feature Alcon’s leading ophthalmic products and equipment—with more than 60 sponsored by Alcon—reinforcing the company’s continued commitment to research and innovation. Registration links for events taking place onsite and booth information is available at MyAlconatASCRS.com.

“Alcon is proud to have yet again the largest scientific presence in ophthalmic surgical devices at the ASCRS meeting,” said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. “The innovation and data presented at this year’s event demonstrates that our products and services continue to support surgeons in delivering the practice efficiencies and brilliant outcomes that they have come to expect.”

Data demonstrates excellent vision, predictable refractive outcomes and glistening-free* clarity with Clareon®, Alcon’s most advanced intraocular lens (IOL) material.1,5

A study from Nuijts et al. demonstrates that Clareon delivers excellent visual outcomes and remained glistenings-free* three years after implantation.**,1 Study findings based on the multinational patient trial for those implanted with Clareon resulted in adverse event data consistent with its known safety profile and zero unanticipated adverse events.1 Additionally, 96.7% of patients did not develop posterior capsule opacification (PCO) requiring Nd YAG capsulotomy, or a secondary cataract, at three years.1

Additional Alcon-sponsored presentations showcasing Clareon results and key findings include:

Evaluation of Binocular Visual Acuity and Refractive Stability in a Novel Monofocal Hydrophobic Intraocular Lens, Presented by Dr. Clayton G. Blehm (April 23, 4:15-4:20 p.m.)

Head-to-Head Comparison of Intermediate Vision of Two Monofocal Intraocular Lenses, Presented by Dr. J. Morgan Micheletti (April 23, 3:45-3:50 p.m.)

Studies on time savings and prediction error for cataract surgery with the ARGOS® Biometer, the fastest-growing† Swept Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT) biometer equipped with Image Guidance for a faster and smarter planning solution.**,2-4

Results from a real-world study highlight that ARGOS delivers significant time efficiencies for dense and non-dense patients in cataract evaluation.**,2 The ARGOS patients had a 0% acquisition failure rate, which was superior to the other biometers in the study, reducing the need for Manual A-scan.2 Other Alcon-sponsored studies on ARGOS will be presented, including:

Comparison of Toric Calculations From Two Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography Devices, Presented by Dr. Robert F. Melendez (April 22, 10:00-10:05 a.m.)

Refractive Outcomes Comparison of a Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography Biometer and an Optical Low Coherence Reflectometry Biometer, Presented by Dr. Clayton G. Blehm (April 23, 9:11-9:16 a.m.)

More than 30 Alcon-sponsored studies on Alcon’s leading presbyopia-mitigating IOLs, showing consistent positive outcomes as well as high patient satisfaction.6-10

Notably, a large-scale, real-world assessment of Vivity® data will be presented. “Real World Visual Performance and Patient Satisfaction outcomes of a novel wavefront-shaping Presbyopia Correcting IOL in Cataract patients,” from Lapid-Gortzak et al. showcases that patients implanted with the lens continued to demonstrate good distance, intermediate and functional near visual outcomes, as well as high patient satisfaction and low levels of visual disturbances.**,6

Additional Vivity and PanOptix® data from Alcon-sponsored studies will be presented, including: 8,9

A Cost Benefit Analysis of New Extended Depth of Focus Presbyopia Correcting Intraocular Lens from US Patient Perspective, Presented by Dr. Cathleen M. McCabe (April 25, 10:00-10:05 a.m.)

Comparison Between Two Diffractive Presbyopia Correcting Implants That Provide Continuous Range of Vision: A Randomized Bilateral Study, Presented by Dr. Satish S. Modi (April 25, 4:26-4:31 a.m.)

A Prospective Randomized Comparison of Bilaterally Implanted Extended Depth of Focus and Trifocal Intraocular Lenses, Presented by Dr. Satish S. Modi (April 24, 11:06-11:11 a.m.)

Prospective Analysis of PanOptix in Patients with Prior Myopic Laser Vision Correction, Presented by Dr. Brett H. Mueller II (April 25, 3:45-3:50 p.m.)‡

Additional educational opportunities and experiences for surgeons

Visit the Alcon booth #1411 onsite during the meeting to learn more about our surgical products and services. At the booth, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the Alcon Fidelis™ Virtual Reality (VR) Ophthalmic Surgical Simulator—a portable VR educational and training tool for cataract surgeons-in-training. The SMART Educator IOL Vision Guide, which provides real-world visual illustrations of Alcon IOLs will also be displayed. In addition, Alcon will host a number of events, including:

Surgeon Spotlight talks at the Alcon booth on Saturday and Sunday (full schedule available on MyAlconatASCRS.com)

Lunch symposium “Introducing the Clareon Collection of IOLs” on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Salon GHI

Afternoon symposium “Your MIGS Choice Matters” on Saturday from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Evening event “Making History Together: A Night of Innovation” on Saturday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the National Museum of American History

For information on Alcon events and news at ASCRS, please visit MyAlconatASCRS.com.

About Clareon IOLs and Delivery Systems

The family of Clareon intraocular lenses (IOLs) includes the Clareon Aspheric Hydrophobic Acrylic and Clareon Aspheric Toric IOLs, the Clareon PanOptix Trifocal Hydrophobic IOL, Clareon PanOptix Toric, Clareon Vivity Extended Vision Hydrophobic Posterior Chamber IOL and Clareon Vivity Toric IOLs. Each of these IOLs is indicated for visual correction of aphakia in adult patients following cataract surgery. In addition, the Clareon Toric IOLs are indicated to correct pre-existing corneal astigmatism at the time of cataract surgery. The Clareon PanOptix lens mitigates the effects of presbyopia by providing improved intermediate and near visual acuity while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity with a reduced need for eyeglasses, compared to a monofocal IOL. The Clareon Vivity lens mitigates the effects of presbyopia by providing an extended depth of focus. Compared to an aspheric monofocal IOL, the lens provides improved intermediate and near visual acuity while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity. All of these IOLs are intended for placement in the capsular bag. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the risk/benefit ratio before implanting any IOL in a patient with any of the conditions described in the Directions for Use that accompany each IOL. Prior to surgery, physicians should provide prospective patients with a copy of the Patient Information Brochure available from Alcon, informing them of possible risks and benefits associated with these IOLs. Reference the Directions for Use labelling for each IOL for a complete listing of indications, warnings and precautions.

About the AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL

The non-diffractive AcrySof® IQ Vivity® Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL) is a UV-absorbing and blue light-filtering foldable intraocular lens (IOL). This IOL, compared to a monofocal IOL, provides an extended range of vision from distance to near without increasing the incidence of visual disturbances.

Potential side effects: As with any surgery, there is an implicit risk, whether or not the IOL is implanted. The complications of the IOL implantation surgery ranges from minor side effects (usually temporary) to serious complications. Patients with previous illnesses or disorders (such as chronic infections of the eye or eyelids or diabetes) may present a higher risk of complications. Temporary surgical complications include, but are not limited to, reactions to medications such as irritation or mild allergic response, bleeding, redness, itching of the eye, sensitivity to light, swelling, corneal edema (swelling of the cornea), problems with the iris, cell growth in the IOL, and an increase temporary eye pressure. There is a small risk of needing further surgical treatment (such as IOL replacement implanted by a different one or surgery to improve vision) after the implantation of the initial IOL.

About the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL)

The AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used to focus images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. In addition, the center of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide.

Potential side effects: Due to the design of multifocal IOLs, there are some side effects that can be associated with the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL models. These may be worse than with a monofocal IOL, including visual disturbances, such as glare, rings around lights, starbursts (rays around light sources), and reduced contrast sensitivity (decrease in ability to distinguish objects from their background, especially in dim lighting). These side effects may make it more difficult to see while driving at night or completing tasks in low lighting conditions such as at night or in fog or in a dimly lit room after surgery as compared to before surgery.

Further, a toric IOL corrects astigmatism only when it is placed in the correct position in the eye. There is a possibility that the toric IOL could be placed incorrectly or could move within the eye. If the toric lens is not positioned correctly following surgery, the change in your astigmatism correction by the IOL, along with any necessary correction with glasses, may cause visual distortions. If the lens rotates in your eye, you may need additional surgery to reposition or replace the IOL.

About ARGOS® Biometer with Image Guidance

ARGOS is a non-invasive, non-contact biometer based on Swept Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT). The device is intended to acquire ocular measurements as well as perform calculations to determine the appropriate intraocular lens (IOL) power and type for implantation during intraocular lens placement. Please refer to the ARGOS User Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, optical and technical specifications, as well as a complete list of warnings and precautions.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

* “Glistening-free” is defined as Modified Miyata grade 0 or <25mv/mm2

** Alcon-sponsored study

† Based on year-over-year new equipment install data. Data current as of Dec. 2020

‡ This study explores the use of PanOptix in post-refractive patients. The safety and effectiveness of PanOptix has not been established in patients with previous refractive surgery. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgement should be used by the surgeon to decide the risk/benefit ratio before implanting a lens in a patient with previous refractive surgery.

