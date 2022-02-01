Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with The J. M. Smucker Co., voluntarily recalls select store-prepared items containing peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination

BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.





The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King’s and Balducci’s.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name Sell Thru Dates Size Packaging States Banners MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIE All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22 Each Clear plastic square bottom and lid Washington Haggen APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTER All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22 8 oz Clear plastic cup and lid Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUP All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22 7 oz Clear plastic cup and lid Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Safeway CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP All Sell thru Dates up to and including Jul 20, 22 5 oz Clear plastic cup overwrapped in plastic Washington Haggen DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBO All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22 9 oz Clear plastic square bottom and lid Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wyoming Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut Butter All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22 Each Clear plastic container and lid New Mexico, Texas United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market. PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKE All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22 7.92 oz Clear plastic bottom and lid California, Hawaii, Nevada Safeway, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACK All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22 7.60 oz Clear plastic square bottom and lid Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont Shaw’s, Star Market READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZEL All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22 7 oz Clear plastic square bottom and lid Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIE All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22 6 oz Clear plastic square bottom and lid Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, Wyoming ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Balducci’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9IN All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22 Each Black plastic tray with clear plastic dome lid Washington Haggen

