Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and deli-prepared items containing a bacon topping due to foreign matter contamination
BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. (“Smithfield”), has voluntarily recalled seven ReadyMeals and deli-prepared products that contain a bacon topping due to possible contamination with metal pieces. The USDA’s recall announcement can be found here.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the product to their local store for a full refund.
The select ReadyMeals and deli-prepared items were available for purchase under the following store banners and locations: Albertsons, Safeway and Lucky located only in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.
There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Media and consumers with questions can contact Jim Monroe with Smithfield at 757-365-3559 or the Smithfield consumer contact line at 1-844-342-2596. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. at 1-877-723-3929.
Product Recall Details:
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
Packaging
|
UPC
|
Sell Thru Dates
|
Store Names
|
States
|
Ready2Heat Chicken Breast Bacon Mac and Cheese Small
|
14oz (397g)
|
Packaged in black and gold foil containers with a clear lid and a scale label
|
2-94840-00000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21
|
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|
CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY
|
Ready2Heat Chicken Breast Bacon Mac and Cheese Medium
|
1lb 8oz (680g)
|
Packaged in black and gold foil containers with a clear lid and a scale label
|
2-94841-00000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21
|
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|
CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY
|
Ready2Eat Turkey Panini (cold)
|
N/A
|
Packaged in a 6×6 clamshell
|
2-15153-00000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21
|
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|
CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY
|
Turkey Panini (hot)
|
N/A
|
Wrapped in foil paper
|
2-15055-00000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/18
|
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|
CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY
|
Ready2Eat Turkey Bacon Wrap
|
N/A
|
Packaged in 5×9 plastic container
|
2-15009-00000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21
|
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|
CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY
|
Bacon Breakfast Burrito (cold)
|
N/A
|
Wrapped in a foil paper
|
2-10545-00000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21
|
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|
CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY
|
Bacon Breakfast Burrito (hot)
|
N/A
|
Wrapped in a foil paper
|
2-10544-00000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/18
|
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
|
CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY
Contacts
Jim Monroe, Smithfield
757-365-3559
Smithfield consumer contact line
1-844-342-2596
Albertsons Cos.
1-877-723-3929