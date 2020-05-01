Alabama State Parks’ Official Website Receives More Prestigious Awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alabama State Parks’ official website, Alapark.com, has received gold awards in both the Hermes Creative Awards competition and the Horizon Interactive Awards competition. The website, redesigned and launched by Alabama Interactive in 2019, has received positive praise from international award competitions for the site’s usability and content organization.

Alabama State Parks, a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, focused the website redesign on showcasing the parks’ unique offerings all while presenting a seamless user experience for each visitor. The website features an extensive homepage that strategically highlights park features, events and specials. In addition to the “All Park” information, the site consists of mini sites for each park which have the customization ability to cater to each park’s unique needs and offerings while maintaining a consistent look and feel to increase the user experience.

While visiting the website, users have access to:

Review programs and “what’s new” at the parks throughout the state.

Sign up to receive important news directly from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Explore each park’s offering of adventures and activities.

Complete park reservations for an upcoming trip.

Discover the park’s locations using an interactive map.

Since its redesign, the website has also received a Platinum dotCOMM Award, a Gold Davey Award, a Gold Marcom Award and a Silver W3 Award.

About the Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Award Competition is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials, marketing and communication programs, and emerging technologies. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, graphic design shops, production companies, web and digital creators and freelancers. The competition is set up with two hundred categories distributed under the headings: Print Media, Public Relations/Communications, and Electronic Social/Interactive Media. In addition to individual deliverables like advertising, publications, websites and videos, categories also include strategic campaigns and media placements.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

The competition recognizes, promotes and awards the best websites, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications. Each year, the Horizon Interactive Awards receives thousands of entries from all over the world and a volunteer panel of industry professionals, from diverse multi-media, graphic design, advertising and marketing backgrounds, review the entries to determine the work that is to be recognized.

About Alabama Interactive

Alabama Interactive is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

