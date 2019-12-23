Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Website, Mobile App Win Three International Awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ official mobile app, Outdoor Alabama, and the State Parks Division’s website, alapark.com, have received three international awards recognizing their technological features and user efficient layouts.

Both the website and the mobile app, designed and hosted by Alabama Interactive, were presented with a silver award from the W3 Awards competition. Alapark.com also won gold awards from the Marcom Awards and the Davey Awards competitions. Both online platforms are high traffic avenues for the department, making easily accessible information a critical feature.

Alapark.com is the official State Parks Division’s website and houses content for not only the division as a whole but also for each individual park throughout the state of Alabama. In 2019, over 1.5 million users visited the site with 76.7% being new visitors.

From the expansive homepage, users can view upcoming events and news, browse featured services and explore available park adventures. Each segment of the homepage is specifically designed to highlight information in the most efficient manner for the user. The website consists of micro-sites for each state park, which allows consistency throughout the site for users but also caters to the unique priorities for each location.

The department mobile app, which has been downloaded and utilized by more than 138,000 people, is used to review hunting information as well as report deer and snapper harvest. Information such as rules and regulations, WMA maps and feeding times can quickly be accessed on the homepage along with customizable weather displays. The app is fully compatible on both iOS and Android operating systems and is responsive to all screen sizes.

This is the third award for the mobile app in 2019.

About Alabama Interactive

Alabama Interactive is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

