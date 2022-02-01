Air Purifier Experts Provide Guidance For Battling Toxic Dust and Poor Air Quality in Drought Prone Areas

Alen’s top-rated purifiers and filters offer proven defense against dangerous and toxic ultrafine particulates in the air

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alen, a 16-year leader in High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purification solutions, today launched a nationwide awareness and preparedness campaign as record-breaking drought is creating life-threatening airborne toxic dust and contaminants from dried up areas of lakes and bodies of water. Alen provides nationwide support with its air purification solutions to communities and individuals facing harmful toxic dust clouds that can include arsenic, copper, mercury and lead and travel hundreds of miles across the nation.

“Increased population growth and climate change are causing dangerous concerns with lowering water levels for lakes and large bodies of water in the Southwestern United States including the Great Salt Lake and Lake Mead,” said Warburg Lee, CEO of Alen Corp. “As these lakes dry up, the nearby air can turn poisonous as windstorms carry dangerous dust from lake beds into people’s lungs. People must arm themselves with air purifiers that have Ture HEPA H13 filters to greatly reduce and eliminate volatile particulate matter in the air they breathe.”

Lake beds can contain high levels of arsenic, antimony, copper, zirconium and other dangerous heavy metals and minerals that can enter the air during windstorms causing dangerous health conditions. According to the EPA, scientific studies have linked particle air pollution exposure to a variety of problems, including premature death in people with heart or lung disease, nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and increased respiratory symptoms. HEPA filters like Alen’s excel at capturing ultrafine particulates down at least .01 micron that can include ash, dust, soot, and heavy metal contaminants at incredibly high efficiency of 99.97% or higher.

To date, Alen air purifiers are present in over 70,000 classrooms, 200,000 homes and over 1,200 businesses across the nation. Alen’s air purifiers work for large and small spaces such as offices, classrooms, living rooms, apartments, kitchens, master bedrooms, basements, and more. Individual Alen air purifier units can cover a space of up to 1,300 sq ft and more with the combination of multiple units. Launched earlier this year, Alen’s Air Quality Monitors (AQMs) effectively and efficiently monitor air quality in rooms where an air purifier may or may not be present to help identify the level of particulate matter within any space. Alen’s AQMs provide a unique approach to smarter digital air care and pair with its Alen Air app. “Always on” air purification creates a passive layer of protection that keeps harmful particle count extremely low in all spaces 24/7.

To learn more about Alen’s commitment to pure air, visit www.alen.com.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen’s mission is to improve the quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air. Customers can now control and monitor its BreatheSmart air purifiers on its free Alen Air mobile app on IOS and Android devices. To learn more about Alen’s commitment to pure air visit www.alen.com.

Contacts

Tiffany Rodriguez



310-824-9000



[email protected]