Aila Technologies to Showcase Innovative In-Store Customer Experiences at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show

Retailers can experience the power and flexibility of Aila’s vision-based technology platform with hands-on demos of key in-store experiences, including personalized registration, product discovery, self-checkout, and point-of-sale

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NRF2020–Aila Technologies, Inc., the leading technology provider of vision-based scanning solutions for retail, will be exhibiting at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show, taking place January 12-14, 2020 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, NY. At booth #753, retail executives can interact with the latest line of iOS-based digital touchpoints spanning the full customer in-store journey from check-in, to product discovery, through check-out, all built on a flexible single platform.

Booth visitors will also get hands-on demos as they experience:

Next-generation self-checkout for iOS in partnership with Apple and Mad Mobile

Extended capabilities of the new Interactive Kiosk for the latest generation of iPads

iOS-based checkout experiences in three modular form factors for any retail environment

Unmatched performance, flexibility and modularity of Aila’s technology platform

“Retailers have been bogged down by legacy technology and technical debt, impacting their ability to provide better customer experiences and out-innovate the competition,” said Matt Kowalcyk, CTO at Aila Technologies. “By simplifying the technology stack while expanding the capabilities of every digital touchpoint, we enable retailers to elevate personalization and experience throughout their stores, unlocking higher-value opportunities.”

NRF 2020 attendees will get to see Aila’s products in action, which include:

Interactive Kiosk™ – An ultra-intuitive and highly modular iOS-based platform for enhancing customer touchpoints such as check-in, price checking, product discovery, BOPIS, and self-checkout

– An ultra-intuitive and highly modular iOS-based platform for enhancing customer touchpoints such as check-in, price checking, product discovery, BOPIS, and self-checkout SoftScan™ – Enterprise-ready barcode scanning software for use on any iOS device to quickly enable customer-facing workflows such as clienteling, price checking and product recommendations

NRF 2020 attendees can also see Aila’s ecosystem of compatible software, payment technologies and peripherals in action at partner exhibits across the NRF exhibit floor and at various retailers throughout New York City, including Fabletics, New Stand, Rent the Runway, and American Eagle Outfitters.

Visit Aila Technologies at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show in Booth # 753.

About Aila Technologies, Inc.



Aila Technologies brings worlds together—physical and digital, present and future, companies and consumers—through the power of enterprise-grade data capture. Driven by its proprietary TrueScan scanning technology, Aila’s platform of devices and software solutions deliver enterprise-grade data capture through vision-based scanning on iOS-based devices. Aila provides solutions for the retail, grocery, healthcare, hospitality, financial and travel industries. Learn how Aila Technologies is making every interaction and transaction it touches more valuable for every customer, every day, at ailatech.com.

