Agency Ventures Aggregator LLC (AVA), the US-Based Agency Group, Acquires TopRight Partners of Atlanta

TopRight is AVA’s first major acquisition, with plans in place to scale at speed to triple the agency’s revenue within two years.

AVA’s purchase of TopRight represents the first completed transaction in a series of seven planned agency acquisitions over the next six months.

AVA, founded by former Foundry CEO Tom Shipley, Uhuru Network founder Peter Lang, and digital agency pioneer Felix Velarde, launched the agency aggregation platform based on programmatic M&A and programmatic scaling.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, AVA completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based TopRight Partners. TopRight Partners has been recognized as Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the fourth consecutive year. TopRight, formerly chaired by Dave Sutton and led by former long-time Apple executive Bill Fasig, serves government and business-to-business clients, as well as select non-profit organizations, all of whom operate in complex markets. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.





This marks the first of seven planned acquisitions by the agency aggregator in six months.

The AVA leadership team, former Foundry CEO Tom Shipley, Uhuru Network founder Peter Lang, and digital agency pioneer Felix Velarde, will use their experience and 2Y3X system to deliver significant growth for acquired agencies. 2Y3X has a seven-year track record of tripling agency revenue in two years. The program focuses on nurturing talent, client service excellence and continuous improvement to drive fanatical client loyalty.

“We are delighted to bring TopRight and its incredible team into the AVA family. TopRight perfectly matches our culture and shares our vision of how digital marketing can and should be in the future, and we are delighted they have joined us in our mission,” said Tom Shipley, AVA’s CEO. “We’re building a game-changing agency network with people and culture at its core. We are disrupting the old command-and-control model by using our 2Y3X system, which delivers programmatic scaling through empowering exceptional people.”

“We are all proud of TopRight’s accomplishments over the past few years as we have grown our clients and revenue,” said Top Right’s founder and former chair, Dave Sutton.

Bill Fasig, TopRight’s CEO, added, “AVA proved to us that they not only say they are people-first and culture-first, but they also showed that to be true from our first conversations through our first leadership retreat with the AVA Team. We have found that the depth, experience, and resources that the AVA leadership and team bring are unique. As a result, they have already become partners to our team, not top-down acquirers.”

Former Google and Unilever exec Jo Royce, AVA’s Head of Culture, will work with the TopRight team to support “scaling at speed” and ensuring AVA’s people first culture through the transition. Royce was previously Global Marketing Capabilities Director at Unilever and spent three years leading L&D and exec learning at Google. She was also Managing Director at WPP’s Possible agency (UX, digital) and ran Glue London (now Isobar) for 10 years before moving into the Chief Integration Officer role as Isobar merged into DentsuAegis.

AVA is disrupting old, traditional advertising and marketing networks and changing the way agencies grow. AVA doesn’t only buy businesses outright, but also invests in their future as partners, using the pioneering 2Y3X program to drive fast growth across its companies. AVA is different and can move faster than most, through programmatic M&A and ability to scale at speed. More information about the company can be found at avaacquisitions.com.

