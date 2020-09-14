AFV Partners Strengthens its Aviation Vertical with Unique Data & Technologies Via Seattle Avionics Acquisition

ARGYLE, Texas & WOODINVILLE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AFVPartners–AFV Partners LLC (“AFV Partners”) has acquired Seattle Avionics (“Seattle Avionics”), a leading provider of general aviation applications, FAA-certified and geo-referenced charts and flight data, and augmented reality (AR) technology, from its founders. Terms of the transaction, which closed on September 3, 2020, were not disclosed.

Seattle Avionics was co-founded in 2002 by John Rutter and Steve Podradchik with the mission to offer an affordable yet technologically advanced and easy-to-use flight application for the general aviation market. Today, Seattle Avionics has established its FlyQ EFB application as the #1 rated iPad aviation app and has a track record of delivering leading innovation to the general aviation space, most recently with the introduction of AR technology for situational awareness, Slingshot for wireless ChartData transfer for in-panel avionics, 3D synthetic vision capabilities, a visual logbook and a unique “4D predictive weather” map with 17 weather layers, including the ability to show past, current and future weather for all altitudes.

Seattle Avionics creates compelling pre-flight and in-flight user experiences with its cloud-based solutions providing direct user access to flight planning, weather, fuel prices and group document management. Rutter and Podradchik will join AFV Partner’s aviation vertical in leadership positions.

Tony Aquila is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of AFV Partners, which was formed in 2019 as a long-term permanent capital investor. In January 2020, Aquila’s AFV Partners acquired Aircraft Performance Group (“APG”), a leading global provider of proprietary aircraft performance, weight and balance and flight planning software solutions. In March 2020 AFV Partners acquired RocketRoute Limited (“RocketRoute”) a leading global aviation services company that provides flight-planning, fuel, concierge and marketplace services through a single integrated SaaS platform.

On the acquisition of Seattle Avionics, Aquila said, “We are impressed with what Steve and John have built over the past years and making them a part of our aviation vertical will significantly accelerate our offering for the general aviation and data market. We will cross-leverage our platform technologies within our aviation vertical to deliver unprecedented value to the ecosystem while adding critical chart and navigation data capabilities gaining access to a $1B chart data market. The acquisition of SA is the next cornerstone in executing our playbook of additional complimentary acquisitions to support total growth and the evolving product and data needs of our global customer base; and it confirms our strong commitment to continuous innovation across all our verticals.”

“We are extremely excited to be bring our technology, apps, ChartData, and 17-year expertise to AFV Partners,” said Seattle Avionics’ CEO, Steve Podradchik. “The combined resources will significantly increase the release of innovative feature enhancements for the whole product portfolio, including FlyQ EFB, and rapidly expand the depth and geographic coverage of our ChartData offerings.”

“I have been deeply impressed with the entire AFV Partners team, especially their impressive products, vision for the space and their focus on accelerating our ChartData business,” said John Rutter, President of Seattle Avionics. “We’re passionate about bringing our ChartData to even more OEMs globally and enhancing both the depth and breadth of products we offer.”

The law firm of Kirkland & Ellis advised AFV Partners on the transaction.

About AFV Partners

Founded by serial technology entrepreneur and investor Tony Aquila, and anchored by some of the world’s largest and most experienced investors, AFV Partners is an affirmative low-leverage capital vehicle that invests in long-term mission critical software and data businesses. AFV Partners is headquartered in Argyle, TX with offices in Jackson Hole, Wyo. and Zurich. afvpartners.com

About Seattle Avionics

Seattle Avionics creates compelling pre-flight and in-flight user experiences with its cloud-based solutions providing direct user access to flight planning, weather, fuel prices and group document management for the general aviation market. Their FAA-certified and geo-referenced charts and flight data are proven and used in the leading in-panel avionics systems globally. seattleavionics.com

About RocketRoute

RocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping aviators get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day. With innovative and smart technology for flight planning, marketplace, and concierge services, RocketRoute is transforming the aviation industry. RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the flight department or pilot needs to operate an aircraft. Fueled by its passion for aviation the principles of fast, easy to use, direct access are at the heart of RocketRoutes vision. More information can be found at rocketroute.com.

About Aircraft Performance Group

Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is a leading global provider of proprietary flight operations software solutions into the aftermarket of the aerospace industry. APG operates a SaaS business model focused on the corporate and business aviation segment of the aerospace industry. APG has recently integrated its market leading aircraft performance software solutions, including runway analysis and weight and balance services, with flight planning services into a new software offering and mobile app, iPreFlight Genesis. flyapg.com

