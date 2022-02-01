 Afterpay Celebrates Spring with Exclusive In-App Shopping Event and New Brand Launches

Consumers can save up to 80% on the best spring deals for travel, home goods, fashion, beauty, and more – available exclusively in the Afterpay app

Fresh, Lulu and Georgia, and Rite Aid among latest to join Afterpay’s strong and growing global network of merchant partners

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afterpay, the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) payments, celebrates the return of spring with epic deals and offers exclusively on the Afterpay app this month. With nearly 4 in 51 purchasing directly on mobile devices, Afterpay offers a one-stop-shop for all everyday goods and essentials while paying over time with a budget-friendly tool.

This April, Afterpay is helping customers update their spring wardrobe by partnering with the biggest brands to offer consumers promotions and discounts up to 80% off, with some offering a gift with purchase.2 Additionally, Afterpay customers shopping in the app will have a chance of winning one of ten $500 cash prizes3, and will earn an extra entry by creating a wish list in the app with their favorite products and stores.

“Unlike other sales, our spring shopping event was designed with Gen Zs and Millennials in mind who see Afterpay as not just a form of payment, but the ultimate shopping destination. Considering approximately 17%1 of consumers state it’s a deal breaker if a brand lacks a BNPL option, we are excited to see Afterpay resonate as both a powerful budgeting tool among our core consumers and embraced as a crucial part of a merchant’s omnichannel strategy,” said Alex Fisher, Head of Revenue at Cash App and Afterpay.

New Brand Launches

When nearly a quarter1 of retailers plan to offer BNPL technology to enhance the in-store shopping experience, merchants can leverage Afterpay and its core audience of highly-engaged Gen Z and Millennial customers who prefer to use BNPL when shopping omnichannel. Most recently, Afterpay has expanded its partnership with trusted care retailer Rite Aid to offer a flexible payment option to shoppers nationwide, allowing consumers to pay-in-four at over 2,000 Rite Aid locations for all household necessities such as health and beauty, baby care and groceries.

“Expanding our partnership with Afterpay allows more customers to obtain offerings that support their whole health needs while providing financial flexibility,” said Justin Mennen EVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Rite Aid. “We’re consistently leveraging technology to complement the busy lives of our customers and improve the health and wellness needs of our communities.”

In addition to Rite Aid, Afterpay has recently partnered with other leading retailers, including Boden, Fresh, Lulu and Georgia, Quince, Swarovski and Wolverine Worldwide – enabling consumers to shop online and pay over time.

Consumers can shop for more top brands and deals by downloading the Afterpay app on iOS and Android. To learn more about how Afterpay has transformed the way consumers shop and the latest on Afterpay’s integration into the Block ecosystem – visit newsroom.afterpay.com.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time – enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

1 Square Future of Commerce 2023

2 Sale runs April 21-23, 2023



3 Sweeps runs April 13-23; Afterpay Spring Sweeps Terms and Conditions

