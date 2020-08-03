AECOM to showcase digital innovation capabilities in virtual webcast

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today that it will showcase its digital innovation capabilities on a webcast on August 13th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time hosted by KeyBanc. The event will highlight the Company’s industry-leading digital transformation capabilities with several recently released digital tools that are enhancing its value proposition and deepening client engagement.

Featured on the call will be Kevin Carlson, AECOM’s global lead for digital transformation, and Peter Flint, AECOM’s chief growth officer of its EMEA business, who will discuss how AECOM is leading the acceleration of the industry’s digital transformation. They will detail several solutions rapidly developed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, such as AECOM’s virtual public consultation tool as well as its approach to helping transit agencies return to service safely and efficiently.

“ Responding to our clients’ needs during periods of great uncertainty and change is a key competitive differentiator of ours, which has underpinned strong client satisfaction and resulted in leading market share in response to COVID-19,” said W. Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief financial officer. “ As our many financial and strategic successes over the past two years demonstrate, our people have exhibited unwavering dedication, perseverance and adaptability, which affirms my conviction in our teams’ exceptional talent and capabilities. Our digital transformation is advancing AECOM’s industry-leading margins in our largest markets, creating capital to reinvest in continued innovation, and improving long-term returns and cash flow to support our capital allocation priorities.”

Key Topics to Be Discussed

AECOM’s Approach to Digital: From pioneering digital design to developing our own software and innovative environmental solutions, we bring the best minds together to solve our clients’ biggest challenges. We’re committed to transforming projects through digital delivery and innovation — working with our clients to achieve higher quality, greater reliability, faster delivery and the highest safety standards. From our digital libraries, which allow for a level of detail that is unparalleled for manufacturing, construction, and workplace fit-out, to our machine learning algorithms used for more precise, rapid, and efficient cost estimates, AECOM is using innovative solutions to solve some of our clients’ most complex challenges and transform outcomes for our communities.

Virtual Public Consultation Tool: By providing a more resilient approach to community engagement, the virtual consultation tool allows clients to engage with a wider audience who cannot attend in-person meetings during consultation periods. Through the new platform, a virtual event can be personalized to show consultation materials including virtual reality and sound demonstrations, videos, maps, plans and pop up banners. The solution allows for instant feedback so public reaction can be captured and saved for analysis and accurate reporting. There is also a chat function so on-hand experts can remotely answer questions as visitors look around the materials, similar to what would take place during an in-person event. A demonstration of the offering is available here: https://consultation.ai/demo/.

Return to Service Strategy: Leveraging its own experience and implementation plans across its business, AECOM is advising an increasing array of clients on office and facility re-population plans. This includes work with Port Authority Trans Hudson on integrating technologies to establish social-distancing procedures, manage arrival and departure of passengers, and improve communication on agency cleaning and safety protocols. Through an increased use of technology, including our Transportation Resilience Integrated Passenger Solutions (TRIPS) that was launched earlier this week, and more efficient approaches to the most common passenger touch points, we can improve safety at each point of the passenger journey, protect the health of passengers and employees, and help restore public confidence.

“ AECOM was early to recognize that the digital transformation in our industry was inevitable and has been investing for several years in the capabilities necessary to be the go-to partner for our clients,” said Mr. Carlson. “ We have created a digital foundation that enables us to rapidly bring new solutions to our clients, leveraging both our scale and the economies generated through virtual collaboration, digital libraries, and pairing our deep market expertise with technology.”

“ With accelerated adoption of virtual and digital ways of delivering work, the value we can bring to clients is exponential,” said Mr. Flint. “ We are already seeing our clients adopt our industry-leading tools, such as our virtual public consultation platform – delivered to dozens of clients in just the past few months, and the response has been tremendous. I look forward to this event where we can provide a greater look into how we are transforming the industry and leading the market for innovation.”

Interested parties can listen to related presentations and view accompanying slides online at https://investors.aecom.com.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Will Gabrielski



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



213.593.8208



[email protected]

Media Contact:

Brendan Ranson-Walsh



Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Responsibility



213.996.2367



[email protected]