Advice Engagement Platform Lumiant Announces $3.5M USD Seed Funding Round

Fresh capital to accelerate U.S. expansion and support platform and mobile enhancements

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advisors—Lumiant, an advice and client engagement platform that empowers advisors to connect with clients and families around their lives, values and finances, today announced it has closed a seed funding round totaling $3.5 USD million. Funding came from Australian financial planning firm Invest Blue and U.S.-based wealth management firm Savant Wealth Management (“Savant”), bringing Lumiant’s total capital raised to date to approximately $9 million USD (~$12 million AUD).

This funding round comes on the heels of a strong growth year for Lumiant, which in 2022 increased the number of end clients on its platform by approximately 44 percent. The new capital will support Lumiant’s continued U.S. expansion, as well as the buildout of its mobile development and engineering teams, with the aim of bringing the Lumiant experience to Android and iOS in the coming months.

“Lumiant is committed to helping individuals and their families live their best lives,” said Santiago Burridge, Lumiant’s founder and Global CEO. “By meeting clients where they are—on their mobile devices—we can enhance their ability to track progress toward their goals. We’re thrilled to have backers who understand the wide-reaching appeal of our advice engagement technology and its ability to transform the advisor-client relationship.”

Founded in Sydney, Australia, and launched in the United States in May 2022, Lumiant offers an award-winning client experience platform that helps advisors uncover what truly matters to clients and their family members. Its cloud-based solution provides advisors with the tools to design and stage memorable, measurable and scalable transformational values-based advice experiences. Its modules help transform qualitative client conversations into quantifiable outcomes, visualizing the impact and value of advice. Currently, more than 60 advisory firms use Lumiant’s enhanced advice experience to deepen their relationships with clients and prospects.

“As an early client and strategic partner of Lumiant, we’ve been afforded first-hand insight into its myriad benefits for advisors,” said Brent Brodeski, founder and CEO at Savant Wealth. “As such, we’re pleased to double down on our investment and help bring this next-gen experience to mobile. We’re confident that our clients will benefit from the ability to monitor progress toward their life and financial goals in real time and on the go.”

David Stephen, managing director at Invest Blue, added: “As we were considering ways to better serve our clients, with a focus on empowering them to live their best possible life, we had initially considered developing our own client engagement tool in-house. When we discovered Lumiant’s digital platform, which focuses on assisting advisers to allow them to have more meaningful, values-based conversations with their clients, we realized we were looking at the future of our business and the industry. We are subsequently proud to lend our financial backing and look forward to partnering with Lumiant to empower more families around the world to live their best possible life.”

The new round of funding has already seen Lumiant bolster its engineering and mobile development ranks, as well as employ Phil Pilgrim as its new Head of Corporate. With more than 20 years of financial services experience, over a broad range of roles in advisory, consultancy, business development, and as an advice practice owner and director, Pilgrim brings a wealth of experience to Lumiant. He will be responsible for continuing to drive growth in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about how Lumiant helps advisory firms to differentiate their offerings, increase referrals, and drive revenue while fostering multi-generational relationships, visit lumiant.io or contact [email protected].

About Lumiant

Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly heroes advice—driving conversion, revenue, referrals and retention over multiple generations.

Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives.

