Adventure awaits with the Vieo™ RV Infotainment Series from Garmin®

Fully integrated system combines Garmin navigation, Fusion® entertainment and optional EmpirBus™ technology

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Vieo RV 751, Vieo RV 851 and Vieo RV 1051, a series of fully integrated infotainment systems designed for recreational vehicle (RV) owners. Available with a 7-, 8- or 10-inch removable touchscreen display, the Vieo series combines Garmin RV-specific navigation with premium Fusion sound system entertainment and optional EmpirBus technology to control and monitor onboard systems. While on the road, the new Vieo RV 51 Stereo Dock acts as a home base that provides power for the display when docked and is compatible with each of the removable touchscreens in the Vieo series.





“Whether taking the camper out for a weekend getaway or touring the country in a motorhome, customers can really enjoy their trip thanks to the premium technology and superior navigation offered in the Vieo RV infotainment series,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Bringing RV-specific navigation, entertainment, optional onboard systems control and camera display capabilities into one package makes it easy to tailor a driving and entertainment experience to each and every driver, no matter their destination.”

The Vieo 751, Vieo 851 and Vieo 1051 can help drivers navigate like a pro with RV-specific Garmin navigation features such as hands-free voice control, RV routing and alerts for dangerous curves, speed changes, railroad crossings and more. Additionally, the Vieo infotainment platform provides RV-specific safety measures including fatigue warning, active lane guidance and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.1 It even comes with four camera inputs for backup, forward-looking and turn-signal-activated blind spot views.

Ready for any road-trip, the Vieo series includes full access to preloaded points of interest (POIs) including the HISTORY® network database of notable sites, a U.S. National Parks directory, KOA and Ultimate Public Campgrounds, and will determine the most appropriate route based on the length, height and configuration of the RV. Upon arrival to a campground or attraction, the display can be removed from its base and used as a remote throughout the interior and exterior of the RV. Users can detach the display to wirelessly control compatible onboard systems, like levelling the vehicle, opening slide outs, controlling the blinds and lighting, or viewing power and tank data.

Take tunes on any adventure with full media integration from Fusion. The premium sound system features a variety of source options, including Sirius XM®, DAB, AM/FM radio, AUX and USB connections, as well as Apple AirPlay and UPnP.2 Multi-Zone Technology™ gives drivers control of the balance, subwoofer and volume levels in four independent audio zones. What’s more, each zone can be named to quickly identify which area needs adjusting and can be controlled from the stereo or the Fusion-Link mobile app. Fusion’s Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology means the sound sent to the Fusion speakers can be optimized for each zone onboard, providing listening in any environment.

Pairing the Vieo series with a compatible smartphone and downloading the Garmin Drive™ app lets users receive smart notifications, live parking information, weather updates, road conditions, and more — delivered right to the display screen. For more information, please contact the RV OEM sales team at [email protected].

The Vieo RV infotainment series is the latest from Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving. Both Fushion Entertainment and EmpirBus are Garmin brands.

1 Requires a forward-looking chassis camera

2 Sirius XM and DAB require an external module

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Fusion are registered trademarks and Vieo, EmpirBus and Garmin Drive are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

