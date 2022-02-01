Advanced Capabilities of Taqtile AR-Enabled Manifest Work-Instruction Platform to Be Showcased at Magic Leap Booth at CES

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Manifest® work-instruction platform from Taqtile, Inc. will be showcased in the Magic Leap booth, 15875 in the Central Hall, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week. Attendees will receive hands-on demonstrations of Manifest, experiencing how the industry’s leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform can assist in the inspection process of an airplane’s complex landing gear.

When used with head-mounted displays like the pioneering Magic Leap 2, Manifest empowers deskless workers to complete complex procedures more efficiently and consistently the first time. The Manifest platform provides instant access to step-by-step work instructions supporting Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO), preventative maintenance, inspection procedures, as well as training initiatives. When faced with extremely complex tasks, the advanced Manifest platform enables access to real-time remote assistance from company experts who can access “see-what-I-see” video and guide deskless staff with spatially anchored content within the AR environment.

“We are excited to showcase Manifest by Taqtile in our CES booth this year,” said Michael Angiulo, Chief Growth Officer, Magic Leap. “Optimized for use on Magic Leap 2, Manifest enables businesses to realize the value of AR today. It uniquely leverages company-centric knowledge to support training, real-time work instructions, and collaboration with company experts so that employees can successfully perform complex operational and maintenance tasks anywhere and at any time.”

With Manifest and the Magic Leap 2, information is delivered right to the location of the equipment, resulting in faster and more flawless execution of critical procedures. Through the Manifest platform, deskless workers can access essential instructions in intuitive formats, such as digitized manuals, animated 3D models, step-by-step videos, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge.

“The Magic Leap 2 is changing the way deskless enterprise users access and interact with technology, data, and their work,” stated Joe Clukey, VP of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Taqtile. “The combination of Manifest and the Magic Leap 2 provides powerful new ways to interact with spatial content within an AR-environment and empower deskless employees to do their jobs.”

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

