AdhereTech and Massive Bio, Two of NYC Digital Health 100 most Promising Start-Ups, Announce AI-Enabled, Patient-Centric Oncology Solutions Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Massive Bio, Inc., a leader in precision medicine and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled patient-centric clinical trial enrollment for oncology, and AdhereTech, a pioneer and leading provider of smart devices that connect patients to care with real-time interventions, announced their partnership to provide advanced, data-driven digital health technology solutions, focusing in oral oncolytic agents providing real-time integrated access to care for cancer patients to precision oncology drugs and leading-edge clinical trials. Both companies were recognized in the 2022 NYC Digital Health 100 which showcases the most exciting digital health companies in the New York region.





Massive Bio and AdhereTech have committed to combining their products and services to offer global, comprehensive solutions to measure, analyze and monitor precision oncology medication adherence for patients participating in clinical trials and those prescribed commercially available treatments. Both companies currently are contracted with leading pharmaceutical companies and major specialty pharmacies. Their work with payers, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies to develop adherence programs utilizing device generated data to optimize processes and improve cost-effective measures for specialty drug and clinical trial programs that may save the industry hundreds of billions of dollars per year.

“While the conversation around digital health and pharma has expanded well beyond from adherence, in oncology it provides the link between cost-effective treatments, and an opportunity to prioritize clinical trials when most appropriate” mentioned Selin Kurnaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Massive Bio. “Even modest improvements can lead to huge cost savings for payers and the pharmaceutical research industry, while allowing streamlined access in real time to effective on-label precision oncology treatments. It is a win-win situation for all stakeholders, from patients to specialty pharmacies, payers, and the commercial and cancer research ecosystem. AdhereTech is one of the few companies that is successfully achieving those goals, and we are excited about this collaboration”.

With over 13,000 active cancer clinical trials in the US at any given time, and dozens of biomarkers and precision oncology molecules under study, Massive Bio aims to use AI and patient-centric concierge services at scale to reach cancer patients globally and accelerate the oncology research and development infrastructure. Massive Bio had recently announced the launch of its NASA-style Oncology Clinical Trial Command Center (OCTCC) to disrupt and accelerate trial enrollment, and also the launch of its 100K Cancer Clinical Trial Singularity Program aimed at matching 100,000 cancer patients in real-time to cutting-edge clinical trials using its Massive Bio’s AI-based technology, website and apps across iOS and Android platforms, expanding their presence as a global company with country-level success in 12 markets.

AdhereTech is a leader in medication programs, providing commercialized digital solutions to measure and manage medication adherence in a variety of settings, including academics, clinical trials, and commercially prescribed treatments. It develops and produces treatment management solutions utilizing smart devices with integrated cellular technology that, seamlessly, connects patients in real time to confirm when patients take their medication and provides two-way communications to ensure dosing regimens are followed and reports and escalates the reasons for and missed doses.

“The Aidia System creates personalized patient support with specialty pharmacies and healthcare teams, enabling timely health interventions when they are necessary, and clinical trials can benefit from those key interventions,” said Chris O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of AdhereTech. “Upon learning of Massive Bio’s traction in the oncology space, and the opportunities of using our Aidia System, expansive network, and real-world data to help patients, physicians and the cancer research industry at a technology enabled scale, it made absolute sense to explore and operationalize this partnership.”

“Our AI-enabled clinical trial and precision oncology therapy-finding technology works at its best when paired up with real-time patient-reported insights” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, M.D., Co-Founder of Massive Bio. “By leveraging real-time data from AdhereTech’s Smart Adherence System in combination with our SYNERGY-AI cancer trial matching platform, we can identify key opportunities for clinical trial enrollment, while also optimizing medication adherence and access in both precision oncology care, and cancer research.”

“At AdhereTech, we strive to bring data, analytics and new technologies to market to serve patients and life science companies with better resources in the vital clinical research and treatment realms” said Gregory Gallo, Chief Revenue Officer of AdhereTech. “We’re excited to partner with a cutting-edge solutions provider in the critical oncology therapeutic category. Collaborating, integrating technology and resources will serve to streamline patient’s journeys and achieve more consistent engagement, enhance care and ultimately improve outcomes and scientific advances,” added Gallo.

About AdhereTech

AdhereTech is a privately held digital health company headquartered in New York, NY, and is the leading provider and pioneer of smart devices that connect patients to care via real-time interventions. AdhereTech partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty pharmacies and healthcare teams with the mission of using technology informed by insights into human behavior to improve health outcomes. Its Aidia SystemTM is a proven, integrated technology-based adherence solution that empowers patients and healthcare teams to achieve optimal medication success. For more information, please visit us at www.adheretech.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, @AdhereTech.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio’s (https://massivebio.com/) mission is to provide access to clinical trials for every cancer patient regardless of his/her location and/or financial stability. Massive Bio is an AI-driven platform connecting cancer patients and their oncologists to bio-pharmaceutical clinical trials, yielding profound improvement in access and match rates, leading to faster drug development timelines, and creating a novel oncology data ecosystem for improved protocol design and real-world insights. Massive Bio controls the patient enrollment value chain starting with patient identification, following with AI-based virtual pre-screening outside the site, and resolving last mile issues for clinical trial enrollment. While improving cancer patients lives, Massive Bio serves over two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and hospital networks. In addition, Massive Bio has been awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop and characterize its Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS), Contract No. 75N91020C00016. Selected to the “Digital Health 100” by New York City Health Business Leaders, Massive Bio provides oncology dedicated patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data services, and AI-based trial prescreening services to its enterprise customers. Massive Bio was founded in 2015, is headquartered in NYC, and is privately funded by strategic and financial investors. Follow Massive Bio on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

