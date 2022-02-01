Addus HomeCare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenues Grow 10.0% to $247.1 Million

Net Income of $14.8 Million, or $0.91 per Diluted Share

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share Increases to $1.11

Adjusted EBITDA Increases 5.4% to $28.2 Million

Cash flow from operations of $24.3 Million

Overview

Net service revenues were $247.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 10.0% increase compared with $224.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, while net income per diluted share was $0.91 compared with $0.81 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4% to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.11 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.97 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes acquisition and de novo expenses of $0.06, restructure and other non-recurring costs of $0.01 and stock-based compensation expense of $0.13. (See the end of press release for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures.)

For 2022, net service revenues increased 10.0% to $951.1 million from $864.5 million for the prior year. Net income was $46.0 million for 2022 compared with $45.1 million for 2021, and net income per diluted share was $2.84 compared with $2.81 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.9% to $101.5 million for 2022 from $97.7 million for 2021. Adjusted net income for 2022 was $60.3 million compared with $58.3 million for 2021, while adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.73 compared with $3.63 for the prior year.

Commenting on the results, Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Addus finished 2022 with another quarter of strong financial and operating performance. 2022 was a year of significant challenges, beginning with the Omicron surge in the first quarter followed by staffing shortages and inflationary pressures. However, we were able to successfully manage through these headwinds and extend our record of profitable growth for the year. Consistent execution of our strategy produced favorable results, with our 10% revenue growth over the fourth quarter last year leading to record annual revenues for the year. Our personal care revenues, which represented 74.2% of our business, were up 7.9% over the fourth quarter of 2021 on a same-store basis, reflecting steady volume growth trends. Home health revenues, which included the operations of Armada Home Health and Summit Home Health acquired in 2021, and the addition of Apple Home Healthcare operations effective October 1, 2022, were up 8.3% over the comparable quarter last year on a same-store basis. While home health remains the smallest service segment for Addus, we believe there are significant opportunities to expand these operations as they complement our personal care services, especially in markets where we believe there is an opportunity to enter value-based contracting arrangements. Our hospice business accounted for 20.5% of our revenues and were up 26.0% for 2022 compared to 2021. These results primarily reflected the addition of the integrated hospice operations of JourneyCare, which we acquired on February 1, 2022. Hospice same-store revenues were down 4.9% over the same quarter last year primarily due to the resumption of Medicare sequestration and a decrease in same store average daily census of 0.9%.”

Cash and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $80.0 million and bank debt of $134.9 million, with capacity and availability under its revolving credit facility of $380.2 million and $237.2 million, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $105.1 million for the full year 2022. Allison added, “In the face of economic disruption we continued our record of consistent cash generation, with a focused effort on debt repayment, leading to a net $90 million reduction in our revolver balance during 2022.”

Looking Ahead

Allison continued, “Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to financial management provides us with the capital to continue investing in our business, including new technology to support the work of our caregivers and enhance our recruiting and hiring processes to meet our growing staffing needs. We remain focused on our acquisition strategy and continue to look for opportunities that fit our overall growth strategy and meet our primary objective to expand our clinical services capabilities in markets where we already have a strong personal care presence. We were pleased to add approximately $65 million in annualized revenues through acquisitions in 2022, and we remain confident in our development team’s ability to capitalize on new acquisition targets. While external factors have affected the timing of some opportunities, we believe we will benefit from a more favorable acquisition environment in 2023.

“We are proud of our ability to deliver strong results despite some lingering headwinds related to the pandemic and the challenging labor market for health care providers. Demand for our services continues to grow, reflecting a greater societal awareness of the value of home-based care as the safest and most cost-effective option for many individuals. Addus is well-positioned to meet this demand across the care continuum, and we have a proven operating model that has delivered consistent and favorable results. Importantly, we have a dedicated team of frontline caregivers, who support our mission and continue to work tirelessly to provide quality care and support for our patients and their families. Working together, we look forward to the opportunities ahead for Addus in 2023 as we extend our market reach and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided in this release includes adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, restructure and other non-recurring costs, gain or loss on the sale of assets, and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and de novo expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructure and other non-recurring costs, gain or loss on the sale of assets, and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. The Company defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure and other non-recurring costs, gain or loss on the sale of assets, and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. The Company defined adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude net COVID expenses arising from the pandemic from the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. The Company defines adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. The Company has provided, in the financial statement tables included in this press release, a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share to earnings per share, and a reconciliation of adjusted net service revenues to net service revenues, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net service revenues are useful to investors, management and others in evaluating the Company’s operating performance, to provide investors with insight and consistency in the Company’s financial reporting and to present a basis for comparison of the Company’s business operations among periods, and to facilitate comparison with the results of the Company’s peers.

Conference Call

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access the live call, dial (833) 629-0620 (international dial-in number is (412) 317-1805) and ask to join the Addus HomeCare earnings call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on March 7, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international dial-in number is (412) 317-0088) and entering pass code 6189112.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “preliminary,” “continue,” “expect,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, management plans related to dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare’s relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare’s services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize, any security breaches, cyber-attacks, loss of data or cybersecurity threats or incidents, and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, which is available at www.sec.gov. The financial information described herein and the periods to which they relate are preliminary estimates that are subject to change and finalization. There is no assurance that the final amounts and adjustments will not differ materially from the amounts described above, or that additional adjustments will not be identified, the impact of which may be material. Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. (Unaudited tables and notes follow).

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers, and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 46,500 consumers through 202 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Income Statement Information: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net service revenues $ 247,050 $ 224,642 $ 951,120 $ 864,499 Cost of service revenues 168,281 151,847 651,381 594,651 Gross profit 78,769 72,795 299,739 269,848 31.9 % 32.4 % 31.5 % 31.2 % General and administrative expenses 54,466 49,537 216,942 189,418 Depreciation and amortization 3,489 3,900 14,060 14,494 Total operating expenses 57,955 53,437 231,002 203,912 Operating income 20,814 19,358 68,737 65,936 Total interest expense, net 2,537 1,536 8,566 5,538 Income before income taxes 18,277 17,822 60,171 60,398 Income tax expense 3,515 4,764 14,146 15,272 Net income $ 14,762 $ 13,058 $ 46,025 $ 45,126 Net income per diluted share: Continuing Operations $ 0.91 $ 0.81 $ 2.84 $ 2.81 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 16,258 16,059 16,181 16,064 Cash Flow Information: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,292 $ 25,201 $ 105,110 $ 39,488 Net cash used in investing activities (19,236 ) (9,582 ) (106,590 ) (42,015 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (30,739 ) 897 (87,454 ) 26,344 Net change in cash (25,683 ) 16,516 (88,934 ) 23,817 Cash at the beginning of the period 105,644 152,379 168,895 145,078 Cash at the end of the period $ 79,961 $ 168,895 $ 79,961 $ 168,895

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 79,961 $ 168,895 Accounts receivable, net 125,501 136,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,345 18,491 Total current assets 222,807 324,341 Property and equipment, net 21,182 18,483 Other assets Goodwill 582,837 504,392 Intangible assets, net 72,188 64,321 Operating lease assets 38,980 36,048 Total other assets 694,005 604,761 Total assets $ 937,994 $ 947,585 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 22,092 $ 19,358 Accrued payroll 44,937 44,083 Accrued expenses 38,308 37,077 Government stimulus advance 12,912 4,173 Accrued workers compensation 12,897 12,998 Total current liabilities 131,146 117,689 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 131,772 220,912 Long-term lease liability, less current portion 35,479 32,859 Other long-term liabilities 6,057 1,781 Total long-term liabilities 173,308 255,552 Total liabilities 304,454 373,241 Total stockholders’ equity 633,540 574,344 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 937,994 $ 947,585

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Service Revenue by Segment (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Service Revenues by Segment Personal Care $ 183,365 $ 175,110 $ 706,507 $ 685,854 Hospice 50,612 40,155 201,772 152,253 Home Health 13,073 9,377 42,841 26,392 Total Revenue $ 247,050 $ 224,642 $ 951,120 $ 864,499

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Statistical and Financial Data (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General Personal Care States served at period end – – 22 22 Locations at period end – – 156 162 Average billable census total 38,169 37,405 37,482 38,051 Billable hours (in thousands) 7,465 7,425 29,412 30,151 Average billable hours per census per month 65.0 65.8 65.1 65.7 Billable hours per business day 114,849 112,498 113,122 115,521 Revenues per billable hour $ 24.48 $ 23.28 $ 23.91 $ 22.71 Organic growth – Revenue 7.9 % 8.0 % 4.6 % 7.3 % Hospice Locations served at period end – – 33 32 Admissions 3,393 2,381 13,171 9,592 Average daily census 3,213 2,635 3,279 2,561 Average discharge length of stay 90.2 99.3 87.7 96.5 Patient days 295,619 249,266 1,176,193 923,014 Revenue per patient day $ 171.21 $ 165.64 $ 171.55 $ 164.95 Organic growth – Revenue (4.9 ) % 1.3 % 0.4 % (6.2 ) % – Average daily census (0.9 ) % (1.4 ) % 1.9 % (11.2 ) % Home Health Locations served at period end – – 13 12 New Admissions 4,081 3,819 14,452 8,781 Recertifications 1,631 1,071 5,838 3,547 Total Volume 5,712 4,890 20,290 12,328 Visits 88,046 68,741 293,381 183,951 Organic growth – Revenue 8.3 % 7.1 % 8.2 % 11.3 % – New Admissions (12.8 ) % 21.0 % 16.4 % 23.0 % – Volume (1.8 ) % 15.0 % 18.7 % 17.4 % Percentage of Revenues by Payor: Personal Care State, local and other governmental programs 49.3 % 48.7 % 49.3 % 49.3 % Managed care organizations 46.7 46.0 46.3 45.5 Private duty 2.5 2.9 2.6 2.9 Commercial 0.9 1.4 1.1 1.4 Other 0.6 % 1.0 % 0.7 % 0.9 % Hospice Medicare 91.3 % 93.1 % 90.9 % 93.3 % Commercial 4.5 3.2 5.0 2.6 Managed care organizations 3.7 3.2 3.6 3.7 Other 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.4 % Home Health Medicare 74.9 % 75.1 % 73.5 % 78.4 % Managed care organizations 18.9 17.0 20.3 16.9 Commercial 6.0 7.8 6.0 4.6 Other 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 %

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (1) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income: (2) Net income $ 14,762 $ 13,058 $ 46,025 $ 45,126 Interest expense, net 2,537 1,536 8,566 5,538 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (33 ) 9 (60 ) 25 Income tax expense 3,515 4,764 14,146 15,272 Depreciation and amortization 3,489 3,900 14,060 14,494 COVID-19 expense, net – – – (591 ) Illinois retro, net – (1,005 ) – – Acquisition and de novo expenses 1,155 1,923 7,657 7,306 Stock-based compensation expense 2,680 2,329 10,625 9,434 Restructure and other non-recurring costs 143 200 461 1,057 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,248 $ 26,714 $ 101,480 $ 97,661 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income: (3) Net income $ 14,762 $ 13,058 $ 46,025 $ 45,126 Loss on sale of assets, net of tax (26 ) 7 (46 ) 19 COVID-19 expense, net of tax – – – (445 ) Illinois retro, net of tax – (739 ) – – Acquisition and de novo expenses, net of tax 1,005 1,413 5,857 5,750 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 2,198 1,712 8,126 7,049 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs, net of tax 116 147 353 790 Adjusted Net Income $ 18,055 $ 15,598 $ 60,315 $ 58,289 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share: (4) Net income per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.81 $ 2.84 $ 2.81 Loss on sale of assets per diluted share – – – – COVID-19 expense per diluted share – – – (0.03 ) Illinois retro, net per diluted share – (0.05 ) – – Acquisition and de novo expenses per diluted share 0.06 0.09 0.36 0.36 Restructure and other non-recurring costs per diluted share 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.05 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.13 0.11 0.51 0.44 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.11 $ 0.97 $ 3.73 $ 3.63 Reconciliation of Net Service Revenues to Adjusted Net Service Revenues: (5) Net service revenues $ 247,050 $ 224,642 $ 951,120 $ 864,499 Revenues associated with the closure of certain sites – (368 ) (761 ) (2,184 ) Adjusted net service revenues $ 247,050 $ 224,274 $ 950,359 $ 862,315

Footnotes: (1) The Company defined adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude net COVID expenses arising from the pandemic from the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. (2) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses and other non-recurring costs and loss on the sale of assets and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (3) We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure and other non-recurring costs and gain or loss on the sale of assets and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. Adjusted Net Income is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (4) We define Adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense and restructure and other non-recurring costs and loss on the sale of asset and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (5) We define Adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Brian W. Poff



Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer



Addus HomeCare Corporation



(469) 535-8200



[email protected]

Dru Anderson



FINN Partners



(615) 324-7346



[email protected]

