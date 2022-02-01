Addus HomeCare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenues Grow 11.0% to $251.6 Million

Net Income of $12.7 Million, or $0.78 per Diluted Share

Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share Increases to $0.97

Adjusted EBITDA Increases 16.2% to $26.0 Million

Cash Flow from Operations of $18.8 Million

Overview

Net service revenues were $251.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, an 11.0% increase compared with $226.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net income was $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, while net income per diluted share was $0.78 compared with $0.53 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.2% to $26.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.97 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $0.77 for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023 excludes acquisition and de novo expenses of $0.06 and stock-based compensation expense of $0.13 (See the end of press release for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures.)

Commenting on the results, Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to report a great start to 2023 operating results for Addus. With solid execution, we delivered strong financial results and operating metrics for the first quarter of this year, including impressive top-line growth with overall revenues up 11.0% and adjusted EBITDA up 16.2% compared with the first quarter of 2022. We have continued to see growing awareness of the value and safety of home-based care. As an example of this recognition, our largest personal care market of Illinois recently received CMS approval for its most recent rate increase to be effective on April 1, 2023. This rate increase is in addition to the previously announced rate increase in Illinois that was effective January 1, 2023. There is sustained demand for our services, and Addus remains well-positioned to help serve this demand with a proven operating model across the continuum of home care.

“Our personal care segment delivered an 11.4% revenue increase over the first quarter last year on a same-store basis. We experienced improved volume trends compared with the prior-year quarter, which was affected by challenges related to the Omicron surge in early 2022. These results also reflect the statewide rate increase in our largest market of Illinois, which went into effect on January 1, 2023. We are very pleased with the momentum in our personal care business and our increased ability to meet the demand for our services. Our home health revenues were up 13.8% on a same-store basis over the first quarter last year, enhanced by the acquisition of Apple Home Healthcare, which we completed on October 1, 2022. We are excited about the opportunities to expand our home health operation as it complements our personal care services, particularly in select markets where we participate in value-based contracting models. As expected, we saw a modest recovery in our hospice business, which accounted for 19.5% of our revenues. On a same-store basis, hospice revenues improved 2.6%, including the impact of the October 1, 2022, annual hospice rate adjustment, but offset by the resumption of Medicare sequestration. We expect to see gradual improvement in our hospice care business, especially as we move into the second half of 2023.”

Cash and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $73.5 million and bank debt of $111.4 million, with capacity and availability under its revolving credit facility of $395.1 million and $275.7 million, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, inclusive of a net $2.3 million in ARPA funds utilization.

Looking Ahead

Allison continued, “We have continued to strengthen our balance sheet and use our strong cash flow to repay debt. At the same time, we are focused on making the necessary investments in our business to support continued growth, including technology investments that will help drive greater efficiency in the delivery of care. We have also implemented new systems to help achieve our hiring and retention goals to support current and expected demand.

“In addition to organic growth, we will continue to assess acquisition opportunities in 2023 that align with our overall growth strategy. Importantly, we are well-capitalized to continue delivering value to our shareholders. We are pleased with the operating trends in our business and remain optimistic about our prospects for continued growth in the year ahead. We appreciate the hard work of the dedicated caregivers who represent Addus and continue to provide outstanding care to more patients and families. We look forward to the opportunities ahead for Addus in 2023 as we extend our market reach and deliver greater value for our shareholders,” added Allison.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided in this release includes adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, and restructure and other non-recurring costs. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and de novo expense, stock-based compensation expense, and restructure and other non-recurring costs. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as net income per share, adjusted for acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and restructure and other non-recurring costs. The Company defines adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. The Company has provided, in the financial statement tables included in this press release, a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted diluted net income per share to net income per share, and a reconciliation of adjusted net service revenues to net service revenues, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted net income per share, and adjusted net service revenues are useful to investors, management and others in evaluating the Company’s operating performance, to provide investors with insight and consistency in the Company’s financial reporting and to present a basis for comparison of the Company’s business operations among periods, and to facilitate comparison with the results of the Company’s peers.

Conference Call

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access the live call, dial (833) 629-0620 (international dial-in number is (412) 317-1805) and ask to join the Addus HomeCare earnings call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on May 9, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international dial-in number is (412) 317-0088) and entering pass code 1731197.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “preliminary,” “continue,” “expect,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, management plans related to dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare’s relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare’s services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize, any security breaches, cyber-attacks, loss of data or cybersecurity threats or incidents, and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023, which is available at www.sec.gov. The financial information described herein and the periods to which they relate are preliminary estimates that are subject to change and finalization. There is no assurance that the final amounts and adjustments will not differ materially from the amounts described above, or that additional adjustments will not be identified, the impact of which may be material. Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. (Unaudited tables and notes follow).

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers, and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 47,500 consumers through 203 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Income Statement Information: For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net service revenues $ 251,599 $ 226,634 Cost of service revenues 173,184 156,448 Gross profit 78,415 70,186 31.2 % 31.0 % General and administrative expenses 56,360 53,152 Depreciation and amortization 3,447 3,521 Total operating expenses 59,807 56,673 Operating income from continuing operations 18,608 13,513 Total interest expense, net 2,355 1,762 Income before income taxes 16,253 11,751 Income tax expense 3,578 3,281 Net income $ 12,675 $ 8,470 Net income per diluted share: $ 0.78 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 16,297 16,079 Cash Flow Information: For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,799 $ 5,983 Net cash used in investing activities (1,742 ) (85,594 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (23,475 ) 35,479 Net change in cash (6,418 ) (44,132 ) Cash at the beginning of the period 79,961 168,895 Cash at the end of the period $ 73,543 $ 124,763

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 73,543 $ 124,763 Accounts receivable, net 125,441 136,808 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,226 14,658 Total current assets 209,210 276,229 Property and equipment, net 20,248 19,073 Other assets Goodwill 583,972 574,086 Intangible assets, net 70,604 76,300 Operating lease assets 47,049 41,523 Total other assets 701,625 691,909 Total assets $ 931,083 $ 987,211 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 21,758 $ 21,004 Accrued payroll 34,105 27,720 Accrued expenses 34,018 28,054 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,099 10,766 Government stimulus advance 10,996 4,173 Accrued workers compensation 12,683 12,640 Total current liabilities 124,659 104,357 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 108,487 256,127 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 42,994 39,049 Other long-term liabilities 6,057 1,900 Total long-term liabilities 157,538 297,076 Total liabilities 282,197 401,433 Total stockholders’ equity 648,886 585,778 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 931,083 $ 987,211

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Service Revenue by Segment (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Service Revenues by Segment Personal Care $ 190,032 $ 169,632 Hospice 49,082 47,727 Home Health 12,485 9,275 Total Revenue $ 251,599 $ 226,634

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Statistical and Financial Data (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Personal Care States served at period end 21 21 Locations served at period end 157 162 Average billable census – same store 38,218 36,582 Average billable census – acquisitions 145 – Average billable census total 38,363 36,582 Billable hours (in thousands) 7,592 7,101 Average billable hours per census per month 65.8 64.4 Billable hours per business day 116,805 110,951 Revenues per billable hour $ 24.98 $ 23.64 Organic growth – Revenue (1) 11.4 % 0.9 % Hospice Locations served at period end 33 33 Admissions 3,324 3,315 Average daily census 3,195 3,320 Average discharge length of stay 87.7 84.1 Patient days 287,551 275,488 Revenue per patient day $ 176.22 $ 173.24 Organic growth – Revenue 2.6 % 4.4 % – Average daily census 1.5 % 7.0 % Home Health Locations served at period end 13 12 New Admissions 3,893 3,336 Recertifications 1,549 1,316 Total Volume 5,442 4,652 Visits 77,828 65,213 Organic growth – Revenue 13.8 % (0.5 ) % – New Admissions (3.6 ) % 2.4 % – Volume (1.2 ) % 12.2 % Percentage of Revenues by Payor: Personal Care State, local and other governmental programs 50.1 % 49.5 % Managed care organizations 46.3 45.6 Private duty 2.2 2.7 Commercial 0.9 1.2 Other 0.5 % 1.0 % Hospice Medicare 90.8 % 91.1 % Commercial 5.2 4.7 Managed care organizations 3.4 3.6 Other 0.6 % 0.6 % Home Health Medicare 74.3 % 73.4 % Managed care organizations 20.3 20.5 Commercial 5.2 5.9 Other 0.2 % 0.1 %

(1) Management has suspended materially all of its new patient admissions under the New York consumer self-directed program and therefore excludes associated revenues from the calculation. America Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) funds received have also been excluded from the calculation.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (1) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income: (1) Net income $ 12,675 $ 8,470 Interest expense, net 2,355 1,762 Income tax expense 3,578 3,281 Depreciation and amortization 3,447 3,521 Acquisition and de novo expenses 1,247 2,793 Stock-based compensation expense 2,646 2,485 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 95 97 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,043 $ 22,409 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income: (2) Net income $ 12,675 $ 8,470 Acquisition and de novo expenses, net of tax 972 2,013 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 2,064 1,791 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs, net of tax 74 70 Adjusted Net Income $ 15,785 $ 12,344 Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share: (3) Diluted net income per share $ 0.78 $ 0.53 Acquisition and de novo expenses, per diluted share 0.06 0.13 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs per diluted share – – Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.13 0.11 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.97 $ 0.77 Reconciliation of Net Service Revenues to Adjusted Net Service Revenues: (4) Net service revenues $ 251,599 $ 226,634 Revenue associated with the closure of certain sites – (453 ) Adjusted net service revenues $ 251,599 $ 226,181

Footnotes: (1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses and other non-recurring costs and loss on the sale of assets and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (2) We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure and other non-recurring costs and gain or loss on the sale of assets and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. Adjusted Net Income is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (3) We define Adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense and restructure and other non-recurring costs and loss on the sale of asset and retroactive rate increases from Illinois. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (4) We define Adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

