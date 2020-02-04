ADDING MULTIMEDIA SKSI Leads Overhaul of Architectural Industry with Opening of Architectural Design and Building Permit Centers in Starwood, Westfield and Brookfield Fashion Malls

Innovative Planning and Permitting Chain Debuts New Locations in Major Market, Top-Tier Shopping Destinations

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SKSI Plans and Permits (SKSI), the first national brand offering architectural plans, engineering and building permit services, will open new stores at top-tier Brookfield, Westfield and Starwood mall shopping destinations nationwide starting in February. The announcement was made by Aryeh Rifkin, founder of SKSI Plans and Permits.





SKSI new store openings are planned for Otay Ranch in Chula Vista & Meadows Mall Las Vegas in February, Westfield Escondido and Topanga (Woodland Hills) Malls in March, Northridge Mall in Salinas and Solano Town Center in Fairfield in April and the Capital Mall in Olympia, WA and Galleria at Tyler Mall in Riverside in May.

“SKSI is solving problems previously considered status quo,” said Rifkin. “The architectural industry is twenty-five times the size of the Real Estate industry, but there is no national chain of architects like Re/Max or Coldwell Banker. SKSI is changing that. As the first national chain in architecture, SKSI makes finding an architect as easy as going to the local fashion mall. No other company has taken this approach, and it’s refreshing.”

In 2019, SKSI signed its first deals with Brookfield, which owns 141 malls across the US, and then Westfield and Starwood each of which own and operate more than 60 malls. After obtaining initial financing, SKSI, which is solely owed by Rifkin, commenced working with the leading mall owners nationwide to open in high-traffic, top-tier fashion malls.

SKSI is the brainchild of Rifkin, the man widely credited as the founder of one of the first nationwide mortgage companies on the internet in the 1990’s. Rifkin, who is not an architect, understands the business of architecture. “Life is too precious to waste standing in line to get unreliable answers,” he said.

While retailers are closing stores at record rates, SKSI is reviving the sector with a fresh approach. Once vital to communities, malls and retailers have taken enormous losses due to the internet. But as Amazon is opening stores in malls, SKSI is on the forefront of repurposing developed mall retail spaces. With clients such as Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Ben & Jerry’s, Starbucks, and hundreds of others, SKSI’s architects are bringing enormous and expert problem solving power to retail businesses and landlords needing revitalization.

SKSI stores serve the full gamut of residential and commercial project types. SKSI works with Realtors, contractors, developers, investors, government and homeowners. Anybody can walk-in and talk with an architect to explore custom residential homes, additions and remodels, renovations and new structures, commercial tenant improvements, subdivisions, multi-family, and land entitlements.

“SKSI is becoming the Apple or Tesla store of architecture,” said Rifkin. “Our motto is ‘Enter with an idea and leave with a Plan.’” SKSI eliminates the need to go to the building department and provides faster answers and reliable solutions with a complete service package that includes architectural, structural stamps and building permits.

Accomplished architects with impressive portfolios have been closing their businesses to join SKSI. “Architects at the pinnacle of their careers find SKSI attractive because of its innovative focus on promoting the architect similar to the way Real Estate agents operate. SKSI manages the business, production and marketing while the architects build relationships with clients,” said Rifkin.

David M. Puretz, a legend in the retail architectural world said, “Rifkin works about five times harder than anyone I’ve ever met. His work ethic is a minimum 10 hour day, often stretching into 14 and 15 hours 6 days a week. He has an incredible capacity to think outside of the box, and keeps his vision fixated on growing the company, and branding it with excellence.”

SKSI is extraordinarily accessible. While most architects work business hours, SKSI is open 7 days a week mall hours. They are also available to chat live on the web. SKSI believes its quality, reliability, availability and affordability will change the standards of the architectural industry forever.

SKSI is headquartered in its flagship prototype store at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, CA.

