ADDING MULTIMEDIA All Aboard! Belka Games Takes You Around the World with Solitaire Cruise

Belka takes a whimsical approach to the classic card game with unique puzzles, high-stakes tournaments and exclusive rewards to give you vacation vibes

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ahoy! Jump aboard Solitaire Cruise, a luxury cruise liner on iOS and Android developed by mobile game studio Belka Games. Complete a variety of solitaire puzzles, collecting as many stars as you can to sail across the globe. Unlock and visit iconic beaches and cities through challenging gameplay. Cruise through each deck with the prize wheel, spin to win exclusive rewards and fill your chest with new treasures. Multiply your winnings by collecting gems in tournaments and compete against your fellow travelers as you sail the seas. Batten down the hatches, Solitaire Cruise is available today and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Solitaire Cruise is the latest mobile game developed by Belka Games, the creator of top 100 grossing game Clockmaker. Belka Games has been developing games for over a decade and announced a strategic investment with AppLovin in September 2019 to fuel the studio’s growth. In the last year, Belka Games’ revenue increased 2.2x, the studio hired 110 people, and expanded to new markets.

“Solitaire Cruise is a new game development experience for us. It is the first game that was born and nurtured in our newly formed R&D department. The project passed through several tech releases, where we made major improvements and evolved it into the game we’ve been aiming to create by finding the gameplay that showed the best metrics. This project’s global launch is the first successful experience of our R&D team that we plan to scale and apply to our upcoming titles,” said Belka Games CEO Alexandr Bogdanov.

Seas the day and enjoy the sounds of paradise with each new level:

Each deck comes to life with many different card challenges, bonuses, plus colorful, high-def graphics and more.

Grow the winnings in your safe and redeem extra bonuses with jackpots, raffles and prizes from the lucky wheel.

Climb the charts with multiple new daily tournaments and new special events every week.

Travel across the world to more than 20 cities including Dubai, Paris, Nassau, Cannes, New York and more!

“The skill and speed at which Belka Games operates has only accelerated since we started working with them last year. In just a few months, the studio was able to mobilize their team and establish a R&D department quickly to prototype, test and iterate,” said Keith Kawahata, Head of Games at AppLovin. “Belka Games challenged themselves to reimagine the classic card game and really prioritized the player experience in Solitaire Cruise. Players can expect Belka’s signature artwork, with a fresh new storyline that creates a uniquely immersive experience in a familiar game.”

