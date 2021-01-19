Adam Perer Joins Blue Spark Technologies’ TempTraq Advisory Board

Expands Blue Spark’s research capabilities into predictive machine learning and AI algorithms for predictive disease states

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. today announced that Adam Perer has joined its TempTraq advisory board. The advisory board consists of key leaders from the medical, tech and business communities and helps drive strategic initiatives within Blue Spark.

Perer is assisting Blue Spark to build out new, innovative, features on its TempTraq continuous remote body temperature monitoring platform, with the first focus on building out Blue Spark’s neural network, initially based on its TempTraq continuous body temperature monitoring platform and robust data sets. The goal is to build a platform that can predictively inform healthcare providers on potential changes in disease states, well before they become critical. Blue Spark has seen encouraging research results early on with its TempTraq platform.

“We are excited to have Adam join our advisory team and the capabilities it brings to our focus on predictive algorithms,” said John Gannon, Blue Spark president and chief executive officer. “The use of wearable sensors for remote patient monitoring and telemedicine, combined with artificial intelligence, will give the healthcare community tools that will change the face of healthcare.”

Perer is an Assistant Research Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, where he is a member of the Human-Computer Interaction Institute. His research integrates data visualization and machine learning techniques to create visual interactive systems to help users make sense out of big data. Currently, his research focuses on human-centered data science and extracting insights from clinical data to support data-driven medicine. This work has been published at premier venues in visualization, human-computer interaction, and medical informatics. He was previously a Research Scientist at IBM Research. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Implemented in in-patient, out-patient, and pharmaceutical trials across the United States, Europe and Australia, TempTraq is supported by both patient- and clinician-facing mobile apps with data centrally stored on TempTraq Connect, a HIPAA-compliant cloud service. Data monitoring is also available on the TempTraq® Clinician web portal or routed directly to hospital EMRs.

For more information about TempTraq®, visit https://temptraq.healthcare.

About TempTraq®

TempTraq®, Blue Spark Technologies’ patented innovation, is the only disposable Bluetooth®, wearable temperature monitor in the form of a soft, comfortable patch that continuously, safely and comfortably monitors body temperature for up to 72 hours and sends alerts to Apple® or Android™ compatible mobile devices.

TempTraq Connect is the HIPAA-compliant cloud service supported by Google Healthcare Cloud Platform that enables patients and caregivers to monitor body temperature from anywhere. It can also directly integrate with healthcare provider electronic medical record (EMR) systems and nurse monitoring stations, providing a secure method of storing patient healthcare data. The system is FDA, CE and TGA cleared.

TempTraq has been clinically tested in the most demanding environments, including the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The TempTraq system is scalable and can support a single hospital or a multi-hospital/physician group healthcare system. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. is an innovator in wearable, medical device solutions.

