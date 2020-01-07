Actronika Launches Its Own Haptic Jacket: Real-Life Sensations, for Unique Virtual Experiences

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#haptics—Actronika will show its new haptic vest during the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will be held from January 7th to January 10th 2020. Actronika specializes in haptic feedback and is now launching its own haptic jacket capable of reproducing realistic sensations for virtual and augmented reality experiences.





Currently, VR headsets have the ability to transport gamers to another world thanks to the stimulation of the senses of sight and hearing, but one is still missing in order to enjoy a complete immersive experience: the sense of touch.

The haptic jacket offered by Actronika revolutionizes VR as it allows users to simultaneously touch, see and hear all events occurring on screen: live and direct, true-to-life sensations. It enables a total immersive experience – the user can feel every interaction, but also their environment (fire, wind, hits, heartbeat, etc.…).

To develop its device, the Parisian start-up specialized in haptics relies on its very own patented technology and high-definition actuators. The power and precision of the effects is based on the multitude of actuators integrated within the device which can all be individually controlled in order to create sensations that flow and pulse throughout the entire vest, based on the virtual interaction.

Notice to all the VR and augmented reality lovers, the commercialization of this haptic jacket is scheduled for 2020!

In the meantime, you can already try it out on Actronika's stand at CES

About Actronika

Actronika is a Parisian startup founded in 2014 by Vincent Hayward, Gilles Meyer and Rafal Pijewski. It offers haptic solutions capable of producing high definition textures and effects that can be integrated in any Human Machine Interface.

As a result, it becomes possible, for example, to feel the texture of a fabric on your smartphone screen or create 3D buttons without bulky mechanical integration. This technology can be integrated in any device: smartphones, car screens, displays, etc.

In this digital era, Actronika’s mission is to reintroduce the sense of touch and revolutionize human-machine interactions to give users natural, multi-sensory experiences.

