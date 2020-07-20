ACT Lighting Debuts New grandMA3 onPC command wing XT Solution for Flexible Lighting Control

MA Lighting has introduced the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT, the third member of its onPC solutions range, which offers a new flexibility for uncompromising lighting control. ACT Lighting Inc., the exclusive distributor of MA Lighting products in North America, is taking orders for the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT, which begins shipping in August.

“We’re very excited to offer this new addition to the onPC family,” says Ryan Hindinger of ACT Lighting. “It’s a real Goldilocks product: Not too big, not too small, just right. It’s an ideal fit for a lot of different scenarios.”

He points out that the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT further extends the grandMA3 product line with applications across a broad section of the industry: houses of worship, educational facilities, streaming studios, corporate AV rentals, touring where budget and console size are big factors, and even big events looking to back up a larger console.

Hindinger hopes customers will see the new product as “a good long-term investment whether it’s your first MA Lighting console or if you’ve been a grandMA user for years. It’s an out-of-the-box solution that provides all the power of grandMA3 while offering the flexibility of a smaller console. MA Lighting customers have long sought a smaller console for projects that didn’t allow for large front of house situations and we understand the show is never small, even if the space is. The grandMA3 onPC command wing XT is the best possible combination of capabilities, refinements and affordability.”

An onPC solution with an MA Lighting motherboard inside, the new product no longer requires the user to provide a computer to run the software. The grandMA3 onPC command wing XT brings hardware, with the full support of MA Lighting behind it, to the table. “Take the product out of the box, plug in a monitor, DMX line and power, and you’re up and running,” says Hindinger.

The grandMA3 onPC command wing XT uses the same user interface as the other grandMA3 consoles so new users learn the MA user interface from the start and can seamlessly switch between this solution and other grandMA3 consoles.

The system incorporates the command section of the grandMA3 consoles, and all inputs and outputs of a grandMA3 console are available to the user. DMX, Midi, Ethernet, Timecode and Remote Control are on hand directly with the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT. Four individual monitor outputs allow users to tailor the product to suit their needs.

With 10 motorized faders, 40 physical playbacks, 16 assignable x-keys and a dedicated master playback section the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT provides plenty of playback options.

The grandMA3 onPC command wing XT provides the maximum number of parameters available for grandMA3 onPC solutions: 4,096 parameters with 2 DMX outputs and 2 x Ethernet Gigabit connectors included for DMX over Ethernet protocols. A total of 1,024 DMX universes can be assigned to any of the physical DMX outputs or transmitted via MA-Net, sACN or Art-Net.

New users can take advantage of thorough online training at ACT Academy to quickly build up their skills. 24/7 ACT Lighting support is ensured for the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT.

“MA has not compromised on what the grandMA3 onPC command wing XT can do to achieve a smaller size and price point,” notes Hindinger. “And as always, MA Lighting has provided the hardware reliability their customers have always appreciated.”