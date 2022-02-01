ACT Entertainment to Present ProCo Lil’ RAT at the 2022 NAMM Show

ANAHEIM, MAY 3, 2022―ACT Entertainment, the newly formed entity of the ACT Lighting and RHC Holdings companies, will showcase its ProCo Lil’ RAT at the 2022 NAMM Show (Booth 11513). The latest distortion pedal from the company’s RAT Distortion line, the Lil’ RAT is designed with the same controls and tone as the classic RAT 2 distortion pedal, but measures just two-inches wide.

With its compact size, the Lil’ RAT adds value to users as it conserves priceless pedalboard real estate, and provides full-sized RAT pedal tones, attack and sustain. A versatile pedal that can be used as a primary distortion, the Lil’ RAT is especially powerful with arena rock rhythm tones and soaring leads. The pedal can also be used as a boost for solo performances even if a user already has a powerful amp.

“The ProCo RAT Distortion Pedal is renowned by guitarists around the globe, and we’re thrilled to offer a compact version that can fit on any crowded pedalboard,” says Dale Williams, President, ACT Entertainment. “Our goal is to offer our customers the latest gear and solutions to empower and enhance their creative endeavors in the live music arena, and we feel the powerful presence of the Lil’ RAT does just that, for any genre of music. We look forward to sharing it with NAMM attendees.”

The Lil’ RAT offers the same tone and functionality of its predecessor, such as the familiar three-knob layout, rugged on/off footswitch and stylish “A” status LED, in a more compact format. The pedal features the legendary RAT filter control that can roll off brittle high-end frequencies with mix-piercing tones, and also allows the natural brightness of an instrument to shine through with a warm, cranked amp-like tone.

The pedal’s distortion dials in the perfect amount of gain, from mild dirty boost overdrive to full out fuzzy assault with total saturation. Additionally, the volume control lets users dial it in enough for a bypassed clean tone with a bit of grit, or crank it to push the limits of the amp.

In addition to its compact size, the Lil’ RAT is built road-ready with a near bullet-proof steel enclosure that can withstand any touring environment. The new Lil’ RAT also features a 2.1mm standard barrel power jack and rear exiting jacks.

The Lil’ RAT has a suggested retail price of $99 and is available now.