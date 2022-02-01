ACT Entertainment Acquires Ultimate Support Systems Advancing the Company’s Mission of Providing Top-tier Products to the Industry

ACT Entertainment, an industry-leading manufacturer-distributor of live performance equipment, has acquired Ultimate Support Systems, the top manufacturer of unique support solutions widely used throughout the music industry and in live performance-related fields. The official announcement was made in Windsor, CO at the home office of Ultimate Support Systems on September 15.

“We are very excited to add the Ultimate Support Systems product line and their team to the ACT Entertainment family,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “Like ACT, Ultimate has a passion for innovation at its core: The ability to design, develop and engineer state-of-the-art products while providing value and quality is unique in the category. The more I got to know Mike and the amazing team at Ultimate, the more excited I became at the opportunity to work together.”

By purchasing Ultimate Support, ACT now provides yet another of the industry’s most respected brands and products to all of the end markets they serve. With the ACT team now behind them, Ultimate will continue to grow their product line and create quality support solutions for performers and technicians.

“I’m very thankful for the relationships and support from our dealers and customers developed over the nearly 16 years of owning and operating Ultimate. Moving on to the next chapter, we are very excited to be a part of the ACT Entertainment family,” says Mike Belitz, CEO of Ultimate Support. “The new ownership will provide the resources for further growth and innovation that the brand deserves.”

About ACT Entertainment

ACT Entertainment is a North America’s leading supplier of the Entertainment industry’s principal products to professionals across 6 different end markets. Including Professional Lighting fixtures and Lighting control equipment, Audio, Video, Fiber, and Power distribution, cables, connectivity, metalwork, custom manufacturing and design. ACT Entertainment enhances live experiences by discovering, developing, and delivering products that create value for our customers while supporting our products with industry-leading service and education.