Acquia Digital Asset Management (DAM) Drives Creative Collaboration with AI Assistant

New capability in Acquia DAM (Widen) helps marketers generate better content, faster and leverage it across their tech stack

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAM–Digital experience company Acquia today announced enhancements to its digital asset management platform, Acquia DAM (Widen), including a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to assist in creative workflows. The capability enhances creative collaboration across content and creative teams with an always-ready sounding board and idea generator. With it, an organization’s marketers are no longer restricted to the team’s own experiences and imaginations, so they can produce even better content, faster.

AI Assistant is integrated into the comments functionality of the Acquia DAM review and proofing tool, Workflow. Using it, anyone reviewing a content proof can ask the AI assistant a question in a conversational way and get a response in seconds to help spur creativity. Examples include getting copy suggestions to improve the written aspect of a project, requesting design suggestions, getting suggestions for visuals such as images or videos, receiving suggestions based on audience segmentation such as interests or behavior, or analyzing competitors’ content to help ensure differentiation.

Hundreds of organizations of all sizes — such as Crayola, Fanatics, HARMAN, Sargento, and the San Francisco International Airport — rely on Acquia DAM to support creative collaboration, centralize access to content assets, and ensure brand consistency.

Acquia today also released new integrations for Acquia DAM to streamline collaboration across content and marketing teams and extend the value of their content across their martech stacks. These include the following:

Canva : Connects Canva graphic design tools to Acquia DAM, allowing users to leverage thousands of designs contributed by online communities or their own designs.

: Connects Canva graphic design tools to Acquia DAM, allowing users to leverage thousands of designs contributed by online communities or their own designs. Jira : Automatically syncs content and metadata from Jira to Acquia DAM to improve workflow across teams.

: Automatically syncs content and metadata from Jira to Acquia DAM to improve workflow across teams. Dropbox: Integrates with cloud storage and sharing software to access content shared with colleagues or collaborators.

Integrates with cloud storage and sharing software to access content shared with colleagues or collaborators. Marq : Enables organizations using brand asset management software to connect to Acquia DAM and keep all brand assets in one place.

: Enables organizations using brand asset management software to connect to Acquia DAM and keep all brand assets in one place. Salesforce: A new two-way sync with Salesforce saves customers time by allowing them to stay within Acquia DAM while uploading new content from Salesforce, and automatically syncs assets and metadata from the DAM system to Salesforce to ensure consistency.

“Great content is at the heart of every exceptional digital experience,” said Matthew Gonnering, SVP and GM, Acquia DAM. “Adding generative AI to the creative review process is an idea accelerator for marketers and designers. The new capabilities we’re introducing today make it easier for content teams and marketing organizations to take full advantage of the amazing images, videos, copy, and more that they already have, to ensure consistency, and to spur creativity. We’re pleased to deliver these innovations, which are just the latest in a steady stream that distinguish Acquia DAM as the system of choice for creatives, content pros, and marketers across industries.”

Acquia offers dozens of integrations for Acquia DAM. In addition, customers can use the Acquia DAM API to build their own integration. Learn more:

