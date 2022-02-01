AccurKardia’s ‘AccurBeat’ Found to be Promising Alternative in QT/QTc Remote Monitoring According to Study by HITLAB and SUNY Downstate

New study published on JMIR Formative Research showcases clinical performance of AccurKardia’s AccurBeat platform for QT/QTc remote monitoring using smartwatch ECG data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AccurKardia, a software company that provides clinical-grade, device agnostic, automated ECG (“electrocardiogram”) analytics, today announced the first study showcasing the clinical value of its AccurBeat platform. AccurBeat is AccurKardia’s platform for analysis of 30-seconds ECGs generated by wearable devices. The full study, conducted in collaboration by HITLAB (Healthcare Innovation & Technology Lab) and SUNY Downstate, can be found at this link from JMIR Publications.

The study used smartwatch ECG (Apple Watch) data to test the clinical comparability of AccurBeat’s computerized algorithms for QT and QTc interval measurement versus the current standard of care. While the work is ongoing, preliminary findings indicate AccurBeat holds great promise for remote measurement of important cardiologic health indicators such as the QT/QTc intervals, which is typically assessed in a doctor’s office using a 12-lead electrocardiograph machine. Abnormal prolongation or shortening of the QT interval can mean increased risk for ventricular arrhythmias and even sudden cardiac death.

“This initial publication regarding AccurBeat serves as the foundation by which AccurKardia can bring live-saving solutions – capable of integrating with readily available consumer devices – to the larger cardiac space allowing for quality care regardless of zip code,” said Juan C. Jiménez, CEO of AccurKardia. “We are committed to saving lives and closing the gap of health inequities through accessible, accurate, affordable and easy-to-use technology solutions in the ECG space.”

“With this study we continue to pave the way toward enabling continuous monitoring for prevention of cardiac events. A tool like this has the potential for meaningful impact clinically as well as on accessibility,” said Sara Chokshi, DrPH, Director of HITLAB Research Practice.

“Measurement of QT and corrected QT (QTc) intervals by a smartwatch coupled with the AccuKardia’s assessment platform represents a major step forward in using wearable technologies to facilitate the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease,” said Jason M. Lazar, MD, MPH, Vice Dean of Education of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. “The ongoing collaboration between AccurKardia, HITLAB AND SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University holds great promise for enhancing access to and eliminating disparities in health care in the future.”

About AccurKardia:

AccurKardia is a digital-first and software-only healthcare company focused on enabling a world in which a combination of smart devices, reliable and actionable data, and efficient clinical intervention can together improve medical outcomes and save lives. AccurKardia provides clinical-grade, device-agnostic, API-accessible automated ECG analytics to clinical and consumer-grade ECG devices, as well as telehealth and remote patient monitoring companies. For more information about AccurKardia, please visit: https://www.accurkardia.com/.

About HitLab:

HITLAB is a healthcare innovation lab specializing in digital health research, strategy, and education. We help leading organizations ideate, create, and evaluate technology-based solutions to pressing healthcare challenges across the globe. HITLAB works with a wide variety of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to design and disseminate studies, programs, and products that improve healthcare access and delivery.

