Accurate Group Verified to support Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR product, giving lenders increased efficiency and broader access to Property Data Collectors

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics and e-closing solutions, today announced they have received verification from Freddie Mac for their ACE+ PDR (automated collateral evaluation plus property data report) offering.

Accurate Group will deliver data collection for ACE+ PDR orders through its property inspection division, GroundWorks™. Real estate lenders who leverage Accurate Group for Freddie Mac’s new ACE+ PDR offering, may benefit from the innovation of appraisal modernization resulting in significant cost savings, quicker turn times, mitigation of risk, and the advantage of a robust panel ready to fulfill orders.

“GroundWorks provides the real estate sector with over 30,000 inspections per month, nationwide,” stated Paul Doman, president and CEO of Accurate Group. “Our best-in-class proprietary desktop and mobile technology disrupted the industry when first introduced in 2018 and continues to raise the bar as we continue to innovate without sacrificing quality, accuracy or compliance.”

About Accurate Group

Accurate Group provides technology-driven appraisal management and title services to real estate finance providers nationwide. We combine exceptional service with innovative technology and our proprietary AccurateAudit™ compliance foundation to provide banks, credit unions, non-bank lenders, loan servicers and capital markets firms with the best combination of speed, accuracy, regulatory compliance and price. With Accurate Group, lenders and investment firms gain a strategic partner that can help them increase revenues, lower costs, get more accurate real estate portfolio valuations and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, including mortgage originations, home equity, refinancing, default servicing and real estate portfolio valuation. Don’t settle for a standard AMC or title company – visit www.accurategroup.com to learn more about the industry’s first and leading appraisal management and compliance company (AMCC™).

About GroundWorks™

GroundWorks combines state-of-the-art, mobile property inspection technology, crowdsourcing of local inspectors and 25+ years of expertise to deliver faster, lower cost, more accurate interior and exterior property inspections. As a division of Accurate Group, GroundWorks is part of an industry-leading suite of real estate appraisal, title and compliance technology and services. To learn more, visit www.groundworks-inspections.com.

Contacts

Correne Jackman



Accurate Group, LLC



216.672.3620



[email protected]