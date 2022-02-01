Accomplished Marketing Leader and Real Estate Veteran Robyn Young Joins SmartRent as Chief Marketing Officer

Young will lead the pacesetting PropTech’s marketing function

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMRT #cmo–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (the “Company” or “SmartRent”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced the appointment of Robyn Young as the company’s first chief marketing officer (CMO). In this new role, Young will be responsible for the Company’s overall marketing strategy. Joining the team on May 9, 2022, she will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Robyn is a highly experienced, strong marketing leader who brings an impressive track record in commercial and mixed-use real estate and finance experience to SmartRent,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. “Her expertise will be an asset to our team, and she will play an instrumental role in further establishing SmartRent as the leading enterprise smart home technology company. Our executive team is now fully built out, and we look forward to continuing to do great work in service to all of our stakeholders.”

Young joins SmartRent from Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), where she served as CMO and led all marketing and communications functions for eight years as the company experienced sixfold growth in asset size. Prior, she served as executive vice president of marketing and communications at regional commercial real estate owner and developer RED Development. Earlier in her career, she held increasingly senior marketing positions at Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the country’s leading retail REITs. Young holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Finance from the University of Arizona and has been recognized by the Phoenix Business Journal and Arizona Business Magazine for her leadership in business.

“I was naturally drawn to SmartRent’s dynamic leadership, differentiated technology and innovative products,” said Young. “SmartRent is a clear leader in a growing industry and has a great story that I’m eager to help amplify. This company is on a path to make a real difference in how we live, and I’m excited to join the team on this journey.”

Young’s appointment rounds out SmartRent’s executive team and adds bench strength as the Company enters its next phase of growth. Last week, SmartRent announced that Hiroshi Okamoto, formerly of Kinkisharyo International, LLC, and Touchstone Capital Group, joined as chief financial officer and, in January 2022, SmartRent welcomed Brian Roberts to the team as its chief legal officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company’s expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as “goal,” “target,” “future,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “project,” “may,” “should,” “will” or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the establishment of SmartRent as the leading enterprise smart home technology company and the ability to amplify SmartRent’s leadership position within a growing industry. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company’s reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a comprehensive, one-stop real estate enterprise technology platform designed for property owners, managers and residents. SmartRent’s value-added suite of services, which includes both smart building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives property managers seamless visibility and control over all their assets. This unmatched functionality enhances the resident experience and delivers cost savings, mitigates operational friction and risk and provides additional revenue opportunities for property owners. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

