Accenture Acquires CreativeDrive to Help Clients Reinvent Content Creation on Digital and Commerce Channels

CreativeDrive’s global content studios enhance Accenture Interactive’s ability to accelerate clients’ digital commerce transformation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired CreativeDrive, a global, tech-driven content production company that simplifies, automates and scales the creative asset production process. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of CreativeDrive — which helps brands meet the ever-increasing pace of digital and commerce channel activation — will complement Accenture’s existing content, digital marketing, media and commerce service offerings. CreativeDrive’s client roster includes Estée Lauder, Michael Kors and Walmart, among other leading brands.

“Speed is today’s currency, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the massive disruption that brands are experiencing as consumers shift to online channels at an unprecedented pace,” said Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive. “The acquisition of CreativeDrive is an investment in our clients and their future success — positioning us even more strongly to help them rise to this challenge and create a content revolution in a creative, cost-effective and agile manner.”

Founded in 2015, CreativeDrive has built a global network of on-premise content studios designed for fast and flexible creative asset production across all format types, including motion, photography, CGI and augmented reality. In addition, its proprietary CD Suite technology system automates key steps in the content creation lifecycle to connect the entire ecosystem of brands, markets, retailers and suppliers.

These capabilities, combined with the scale, speed and business expertise of Accenture Operations, provides companies with a comprehensive offering across content creation production and distribution.

Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations, said, “We help clients drive growth by providing them with agile and scalable solutions. CreativeDrive’s business model — offering the benefit of an in-house content studio model with proprietary technology — provides transparency, the ability to get products and services to market quickly, and data insights to enable success. Clients will benefit from our combined capabilities and we’re excited to have them join the Accenture family.”

Today’s brands demand the ability to create content with quality, consistency and scale across multiple markets, and CreativeDrive’s global footprint will support that need. Headquartered in New York City, with additional locations across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Singapore, South Africa, and the U.K., CreativeDrive has approximately 700 employees and over 400,000 square feet of fit-for-purpose studio space for managed production shoots and co-creation with clients.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Accenture to help clients meet their accelerated demand for personalized and compelling content at scale, particularly as many brands today struggle with a fragmented approach,” said Myles Peacock, CEO, CreativeDrive. “As part of Accenture, we’ll be able to create a holistic experience for brands — from content capture through cross-channel activation — and meet the radically evolving needs of brands today.”

