ABS Takes Smart Class Services Mobile

Unique Suite of Services Unlocks the Power of Data Insights to Anticipate Needs with Intuitive and Informed Decision Support

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABS today launches a unique suite of fleet management and vessel compliance services powered by smart functionality and advanced analytics which, in an industry first, will also be available through the new ABS App.

Designed to anticipate client needs and provide intuitive, informed decision support, the smart functionality is an enhancement to the ABS MyFreedom™ client portal and can be accessed through a mobile app or text. The portal and the industry’s most user-friendly digital tools simplify access to operational, technical and compliance fleet intelligence and all ABS Class services to manage the operating health and performance of fleets.

New industry-leading smart functionality launched today includes:

The ABS Smart Scheduler™ , which leverages real-time AIS data to maintain fleet compliance and is the industry’s only mobile survey booking tool enabling any survey, including remote surveys, to be scheduled in less than a minute anytime, anywhere – even when there is no internet access. It tracks survey status for all vessels in a fleet and then issues alerts when surveys are due.

, which leverages real-time AIS data to maintain fleet compliance and is the industry’s only mobile survey booking tool enabling any survey, including remote surveys, to be scheduled in less than a minute anytime, anywhere – even when there is no internet access. It tracks survey status for all vessels in a fleet and then issues alerts when surveys are due. Custom Checklist , which brings together port state data from all ABS-classed vessels to provide a port-specific checklist for crew and fleet managers prior to arrival at any port.

, which brings together port state data from all ABS-classed vessels to provide a port-specific checklist for crew and fleet managers prior to arrival at any port. Fee Estimator , which provides a comparison of estimated survey fees across multiple ports.

, which provides a comparison of estimated survey fees across multiple ports. Port State Control Risk , which provides customized port state control analytics by vessel or fleet. It allows clients to view their destination’s top deficiency items and the client vessel’s matching findings from ABS class records, along with a vessel risk rating based on compliance health status.

, which provides customized port state control analytics by vessel or fleet. It allows clients to view their destination’s top deficiency items and the client vessel’s matching findings from ABS class records, along with a vessel risk rating based on compliance health status. International Safety Management (ISM) Findings , customized to individual vessel performance, which allows clients to view the destination port’s top ISM related deficiency items against their vessel’s matching findings from ABS class records.

, customized to individual vessel performance, which allows clients to view the destination port’s top ISM related deficiency items against their vessel’s matching findings from ABS class records. Port-Specific External Specialists, which provides one-touch direct client connections for upcoming surveys.

“Leveraging unprecedented access to data, we are delivering truly smart functionality that learns from the user and, with experience over time, anticipates future requirements, making it even easier to work with ABS,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “These are just the first of many enhancements and increased smart functionality that ABS will continue to deliver through the MyFreedom client portal. The portal brings together all of our clients’ Class needs digitally for a complete overview, so now it all clicks. Centralized and connected, it streamlines interactions with ABS, making our client experience straightforward and insightful.”

Offering enhanced risk management, compliance and operational efficiency through better informed decision making, MyFreedom delivers total fleet oversight, real-time survey status, smart scheduling, remote survey options, including annual surveys with mobile capture and collaboration, simplified access to compliance data and timely fleet certification renewals.

Visit our website for more information.

The ABS App is now available from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

▬▬

About ABS



ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

Contacts

Gareth Lewis



ABS



Global Media Relations Manager



Tel: +44 (0)20 7377 4514



Mob: +44 (0)7824 374395



Email: [email protected]